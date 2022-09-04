‘We have greatest destiny’ – Pupils stand to attention as Moscow steps up propaganda

Sombrely, and with gravitas, the class of young school children stood and faced the Russian flag.

The video panned their classroom. A portrait of Vladimir Putin, the Russian president, placed on a shelf. The bombastic Russian national anthem blared.

This is the new weekly routine for millions across Russia who started the school year on Thursday. Each Monday morning, schools line up and stand to attention as the flag is raised.

As its war in Ukraine stalls, the Kremlin has refocused its propaganda machine on school children. Patriotism and an unflinching devotion to the state are the platform the Kremlin wants children’s education to be built on.

As well as a flag-raising ceremony, it has told teachers to hold group conversations on the importance of serving Russia and the Motherland.

It wants pupils to believe that dying for the Motherland is an honour and without a strong Russia to defend a Slavic state, life is not worth living. From September next year all children will also have to study a new subject called the “fundamentals of the spiritual and moral culture of the peoples of Russia”.

The Kremlin’s top propagandist, Vladimir Solovyov, invited children on to his prime-time TV show this week.

“Buying a car and buying a flat is all wonderful and great, but it is not a purpose,” he said, dressed in green pseudo-military fatigues as he paced the stage.

“We are the greatest country because we have the greatest destiny!” The children looked stunned. They stared back at Mr Solovyov, whose programme is more usually filled with analysts calling for the nuclear destruction of Britain.

The second part of this brainwashing double act played out more than 1,100km miles away in the Russian exclave of Kaliningrad, which Mr Putin visited on Thursday.

There he held an informal chat with a group of school children. Everybody looked deeply uncomfortable.

Mr Putin sat awkwardly in his chair, twirling a foot. Some Russian children didn’t even know there was a new bridge connecting mainland Russia with Crimea, which he had annexed from Ukraine in 2014, he told them.

He laughed at the thought and smiled ruefully. The children looked frightened, not sure if the Russian leader had just made a joke or a threat.

According to a new poll, Mr Putin’s war is still popular in Russia despite the economic hardships and high casualty count. His propaganda machine is working on overdrive and any form of dissent is dangerous.

Some push back. Anya, a nurse living in Moscow, is one. In a telephone conversation, she described Ukraine as a free country compared to authoritarian Russia.

After reading about the introduction of state propaganda in schools, she took her daughter out of the state system and enrolled her in a private school. Anya had enjoyed the first day at her daughter’s new school this week.

“The school didn’t obey the rules,” she said. “We drank tea and ate cake and talked about the need for critical learning. We talked about how all human life is valuable and nobody has the right to take it away.”

