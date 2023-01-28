‘We have electricity and water, but no heating’ – inside the bombed out shell of what once was the city of Mariupol

In a square in the centre of Mariupol, fabric-covered scaffolding hides the remains of what was once the city’s architectural centrepiece.

The shroud bears an image of what lies behind, or at least what used to stand in this spot before the Russian invasion: the facade of a white-painted theatre, complete with Corinthian columns and statue-filled pediment.

When it was opened in 1960 it was the pride of Mariupol. Last year it became the focus of the world’s attention as civilians crowded into its basement in the face of the Russian bombardment.

Now the Donetsk Academic Regional Drama Theatre barely merits a second glance from those still living in the south-eastern coastal city, like the elderly woman shuffling across the square with her shopping bags, who does not turn her head as she passes it.

Until March 16 last year, the red-roofed Drama Theatre formed the backdrop to Mariupol’s old town, in a park encircled by ornate, century-old buildings and smart residential houses.

Then came the Russian siege, which took hundreds of lives and reduced the building to a shell, its roof gone, walls riddled with bullet and shrapnel holes.

Flags of the Donetsk People’s Republic are graffitied on to the four entrance columns, amid debris and shards of glass, stone and metal.

Inside, the majestic hallways and staircases, built in the Soviet Monumental Classical style, are completely charred and burnt. Not a single corner of the arched passageways was spared.

The middle of the theatre is now an enormous crater, tens of metres in diameter. Overhead, the roof has been completely blown away.

After the start of the invasion, and the eventual encirclement of the city by Russian forces, the theatre quickly became a hub for information and aid for the residents who had not yet fled the fighting.

Near the entrance, a narrow spiral staircase leads down to the basement that served as a bomb shelter for hundreds of civilians. The pitch-black corridor is filled with a jumble of furniture turned upside down, mattresses flung around, clothes, toys, children’s shoes, all covered in plaster and dust.

Witnesses and survivors described having to step on corpses to escape through the side entrances after the biggest explosion

Further inside, in what used to be lavatories and wardrobes, every square metre was used for makeshift beds. In some places, only a cardboard sheet had served as insulation against the cold concrete floor. In the back of one of the toilets, civilians had started unpacking a box of gas masks. Pots and pans, cutlery, medicines and food items are tossed around the entire area.

Witnesses and survivors described having to step on corpses to escape through the side entrances after the biggest explosion. The number of people killed is still unknown, but one investigation claimed as many as 600 might have died. A survivor described the scene as a “big mass grave”.

Ukraine said it was caused by a Russian aerial attack – denied by Moscow – but an Amnesty International investigation concluded this was a Russian war crime.

Outside the sun is shining weakly through grey clouds, lighting up the old town, where blocks of historical buildings run downhill towards the Azov Sea and infamous Azovstal steel factory. Survivors tell stories of fierce fighting as the Ukrainian forces were slowly forced to retreat to their last stronghold – Azovstal.

The historical old town was left in ruins, as were many other areas of Mariupol. The UN has said 90pc of buildings have either been destroyed or damaged. Here, the number is closer to 100pc. ​

Some houses are reduced to rubble, some are missing huge parts of their structure and others are completely burnt out. A few cars pass by, and fewer civilians walk up or downhill with groceries from one of the few open shops.

But the city is also filled with contractors in orange vests and protective helmets. Some are laying bricks to shore up blast-damaged buildings, others construct new roofs on burned out shells. Down the hill, a group of contractors repair an electric line. ​

“We are all friends here, it’s just like the old USSR,” says Sam, a young, cheerful contractor from Kazakhstan. He’s part of a group of carpenters now constructing a new roof on a destroyed residential building. His colleagues say they are from Crimea, Uzbekistan and Tajikistan. “This will take us approximately one month”, he continues, explaining that it’s all financed by the Russian government.

According to a number circulating in Russian media, 15,000 Russian financed contractors are now working to rebuild the city – a project estimated to cost 176bn rubles (€2.3bn). Some buildings are suitable for renovation, while others must be torn down and rebuilt. In some areas, Russian builders have constructed massive complexes of apartment buildings, to provide housing for people who lost their homes.

“I used to have an apartment with three bedrooms, and now I have a brand new one with the same number of rooms,” Jenia says, motioning towards the bright, white building behind her just outside the city centre. She fled to Belgrade before the invasion and found her home destroyed upon return.

She claims the government gave her the keys and deeds to the apartment for free, where she now lives with her husband, child, and mother.

But while thousands of workers are trying to make the city come to life again, other residents are still in dire need of aid. Olga’s neighbourhood was once a rich and peaceful residential area close to downtown Mariupol. Now, most of the buildings are either damaged or just rubble.

The Ukrainian government accuses Russia of using the rebuilding programme to erase Ukrainian culture

“I was here the whole time”, she says. Now she is just trying to get back to normal life, but she needs help.

“We have electricity and water, but no heating. The water pipes keep freezing because it’s so cold. And the pension is also bad.”

She claims she liked both Russia and Ukraine before the invasion and did not care much for politics. “But with Ukraine we had peace, and now you can see what we have. I will have to live many more years to see the city get back to its former self.”

The Ukrainian government accuses Russia of using the rebuilding programme to erase Ukrainian culture, and says that they are “building on a city of death”.

For many, Mariupol is now a synonym for death and destruction, and everyone has a story of loss and tragedy.

The strongest evidence of this is to be found in the city’s graveyard, which was already one of the largest in Europe. Thousands of caskets with unidentified bodies now lie in newly dug trenches on the hill overlooking the city. Each trench contains about 25 civilian bodies, and every casket marked by a numbered, wooden sign. One number, one life. Early in December the graves numbered close to 4,000 but satellite images suggest there are almost 10,000 new graves.

One administrative worker describes horrible sights of boxes of body parts, remnants of adults and children.

His colleague tells how a grenade hit his family’s apartment. His wife was immediately -decapitated, and his son was gravely injured. He ignored fighting and shooting around him in the streets as he desperately ran with his son in his arms, hoping to reach the hospital.​

He heard a shot and felt a slight nudge in his arms.

He says: “I looked down on my son, and he was dead.”