‘We fight to the last centimetre’ – Ukraine claims major win as Russians flee key city

A general view shows Ukrainian military at Izium in Ukraine in this screengrab

A Ukrainian service member stands on a Russian flag in an unknown location in eastern Ukraine

State Security Service personnel pose for a picture in the recently liberated town of Kupyansk

A British union flag patch shone brightly on the man’s soiled clothing as his corpse was hauled from the loam and laid on top of a leopard print blanket on a fine autumn afternoon just outside Kharkiv.

Local resident Sergiy Lutsay (40) told Ukrainian police he had been able to examine the corpse — a civilian, to judge from his shoes and clothing — when Russian soldiers forced him to bury it and another body back in March.

While the identity of the bodies remains a mystery, Kharkiv police chief Volodymyr Tymoshenko suspected war crimes.

The men bore signs of torture and the ears of at least one had been severed, he said — though this was not obvious, given the advanced state of decay.

‘War is the art of lies. And our forces managed to fool the other side’

The men’s fate in an undistinguished hamlet called Hrakove might have remained an anonymous tragedy, had their burial site not been uncovered during a surprise lightning offensive last week, that may prove to be a major moment in the war.

The week has seen Ukrainian forces break a months-long stalemate on one of the war’s principal front lines.

Hrakove, a cluster of war-damaged houses around a church at a crossroads, is part of a wide swathe of the Kharkiv region in the north-east that Ukrainian forces have freed from Russian occupation.

It includes the strategically significant cities of Izium and Kupyansk.

Moscow yesterday acknowledged withdrawing from Izium, a retreat that marks Russia’s biggest loss of territory since it was forced to abandon the assault on the capital, Kyiv, in March.

The rapid advance meant reporters taken on an organised trip to Hrakove on Friday, two days after its liberation, were shown an area already far behind front lines. Ukrainian forces had advanced a further 64km eastwards into Kupyansk, said the Kharkiv police chief.

By yesterday, the counteroffensive had turned into a widespread rout of Russian forces — leaving Ukrainians ecstatic, pro-Russian commentators despondent, and analysts and journalists struggling to keep up.

Nearly 2,500 square km of territory had been recaptured by Friday, according to the Institute for the Study of War — a figure that does not take into account Izium and Kupyansk.

Amid a strict media blackout, many details remained hazy. Occasional official announcements are supplemented by triumphant online videos, showing Ukrainian soldiers hoisting flags in “de-occupied” towns and being greeted by grateful locals.

In Moscow’s first official acknowledgement of the scale of the defeat, Russia’s defence ministry announced yesterday it was “regrouping”.

“To achieve the goals of the special military operation to liberate Donbas, a decision was made to regroup Russian troops stationed in the Balakliya and Izium regions, to bolster efforts along the Donetsk front,” said Russia’s defence ministry in a statement.

“A number of distraction and distracting activities were carried out to disguise the real actions of the troops,” it added, in comments that were widely mocked online.

Liberating Izium in particular represents a major and unexpected victory for Ukrainian forces.

“It’s a strategic point for both sides,” Izium councillor Maxim Strelnyk told reporters earlier this week. He called his city “the gate to the Donbas” and hailed the ongoing Ukrainian operation to liberate it as “genius”.

Hora Kremenets, a high point on the right bank of the Siversky Donets River south of Izium, offers a commanding field of fire over the surrounding region, he said. “Whoever holds this point can control the surrounding area for 60 kilometres,” he added.

The liberation of nearby Kupyansk, where Ukrainian soldiers uploaded photos of themselves raising their flag, is also important. It gives Kyiv control over railway lines that Russia had used to supply its forces in eastern Ukraine.

The rapid advance appears to have caught Russian forces unprepared, after they moved troops down to reinforce Kherson in response to a widely telegraphed Ukrainian counteroffensive in the south.

“It’s well known that war is the art of lies,” Mr Strelnyk said. “Our forces managed to fool the other side. We drew them out in one direction — and then we struck in another place.”

“Russian forces were probably taken by surprise,” said the UK ministry of defence yesterday. “The sector was only lightly held.”

Moscow desperately attempted to rush reinforcements into the breach — including reportedly using Mi-26 helicopters to fly troops and armoured vehicles into Izium and Kupyansk.

The speed of the Ukrainian advance left the Kremlin’s media reeling.

“The news is troubling,” Russian television anchor Olga Skabeyeva said, blaming the advance on Western support to Ukraine and saying troops used in the offensive had been trained in Britain.

Russia responded to the offensive with a series of air strikes on Kharkiv and surrounding towns yesterday and earlier in the week.

There were also reports of heavy fighting around the nearby towns of Lyman and Lysychansk, in the north of the Donbas.

Denis Pushilin, head of the pro-Russian separatist Donetsk People’s Republic, said the situation in Lyman was “very difficult” and said there was also fighting in “a number of other localities”, particularly in the northern part of the region.

Already some Ukrainian civilians are celebrating, though.

On Friday, the Hrakove man who had been forced by the Russian occupiers to bury bodies, prepared a celebratory meal of finely diced potatoes, peas, carrots and other vegetables in the basement below the destroyed apartment where he and his elderly father had sheltered for four months.

“Of course we’re happy,” he said. “What other reaction could we have?”

© Telegraph Media Group Ltd (2022)

Telegraph Media Group Limited [2022]