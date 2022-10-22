‘We fear they will use us as human shields if we leave’ – Kherson residents caught up in battle zone afraid to flee

A woman weeps as she walks along a near-deserted road yesterday in Bakhmut, Donetsk oblast, Ukraine. Photo: Carl Court/Getty Images

Residents caught between Russian and Ukrainian forces in the battle for Kherson are refusing Moscow’s orders to flee amid fears they will be turned into “human shields” if they leave.

Ukraine is preparing to launch a counter-offensive to liberate the city, one of the first major settlements taken by Moscow at the start of the war.

In rare comments on the fighting in the region, President Volodymyr Zelensky yesterday said Ukrainian forces had the initiative and were showing “good results”.

Russian officials reported large explosions in Kherson yesterday as the battle edges closer, with Moscow-backed militias claiming the city has now been turned into a “fortress”.

Mr Zelensky said Russian troops were preparing to destroy a hydroelectric dam in the region in what would be a “catastrophe on a grand scale”.

Residents have been urged to leave the area before heavy fighting begins. However, many feel they have little choice but to remain.

“We’re terrified of being used as human shields so we will not flee,” Karina said on social media. “When the fighting comes, I will be sitting in the basement, praying to survive.”

Russia claimed yesterday that Kyiv’s forces killed four people when they shelled the Antonivsky bridge over the Dnipro River used for evacuations.

The Moscow-backed administration of Kherson said Kyiv fired “12 Himars rockets at a civilian crossing” near the bridge. “Four people were killed,” Kirill Stremousov, a pro-Russian official, said on Telegram.

Ukrainian military officials confirmed that the bridge had been struck, but denied that the civilians had been killed as they “cannot be on the bridge at this time because of a curfew”.

“We do not hit peaceful settlements or the local population,” Nataliya Gumenyuk, a Ukrainian military spokesman, said yesterday.

Russian state TV aired footage of a damaged car and traffic waiting to cross the river.

Many of the Ukrainians who are fleeing are being bussed by Moscow-installed authorities to Crimea. On Thursday, Mr Stremousov said that 15,000 people had crossed the river.

Russian authorities knocked on resident Irina’s door three times before she agreed to travel to Crimea with her eight-year-old daughter.

Fighting is edging closer to her home, leaving her in the impossible position of putting her daughter’s safety above her desire to stay in her home. “I’m terrified, but it is the only option,” she said.

Irina does not know the exact time of her departure but has been told it will be within days.

“I feel fear, and still don’t know what will happen and where they will come,” she said. “I am scared to speak much more because they check the telephone and I will go through many checkpoints on my journey.”

Irina said she would wipe her phone of any evidence of her conversation with The Daily Telegraph.

Another source said authorities were bringing in lone children for health checks at the hospital where she works before sending them to Russia.

According to residents, Russians are preparing their defences, scouting out bombed buildings and blocking roads.

Viktoria said groups of 50 military vehicles at a time were passing by her window in the direction of Verkhnii Rohachyk, a town on the banks of the Rohachyk River, a tributary of the Dnipro.

“It has been the quiet before the storm,” she said.

“Enemies settle in empty houses near my home and move silently to get ready.

“The terrorists tell people that Kherson will not be surrendered.”

Mr Zelensky said that Russian forces had mined the Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant with the intent of blowing it up, in what would amount to a “catastrophe on a grand scale”.

“Now everyone in the world must act powerfully and quickly to prevent a new Russian terrorist attack,” he said in a televised address.

“Destroying the dam would mean a large-scale disaster.”

Hundreds of thousands of people around the lower Dnipro would be in danger of rapid flooding if the dam were destroyed.

As the anticipation of action grows, Kherson’s resistance movement has been distributing flyers to apartment buildings in the city, urging those remaining to “stay strong”.

“The Russian soldiers don’t scare us anymore,” said Viktoria, who found dozens of leaflets in her building’s lobby.

“I remember the day when the terrorists just arrived in my district. Everything changed in an instant, but now there is hope.”

Di, another resident, said: “After such a long stay here, I no longer fear.

“I’m ready for anything... I’m really looking forward to when everything will happen.

“I didn’t see the best years of my life like this. But maybe one day my grandchildren will have many stories.”

Ukrainian soldiers fighting in the region said that British Himars had been vital in pushing back Russian forces.

Vladislav, who is fighting in the Kherson region, said that Russia was leaving its wounded behind. (© Telegraph Media Group Ltd 2022)

