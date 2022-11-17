| 7.5°C Dublin

Close

Premium

‘We could hear the torture’ – liberated Kherson feels the aftershocks of occupation

As Russian troops fled after nine months, there was a darkness behind the celebrations. The southern Ukrainian city continues to search for missing residents and comes to terms with widespread reports of torture in makeshift prisons

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy listens to the national anthem during his visit to Kherson on Monday. Photo by Ukrainian Presidential Press Office via AP Expand
Oleksandr Kuzmin, 64, said he was imprisoned and tortured by Russians because he had previously fought against separatists. Photo for The Washington Post by Wojciech Grzedzinski Expand
A Ukrainian soldier gives an autograph to a local resident in Kherson. Photo by Murad Sezer/Reuters Expand
A man walks in the prison yard in Kherson where Russians are said to have killed prisoners for disobedience or for being suspected resistance fighters. Photo by Wojciech Grzedzinski/Washington Post Expand

Close

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy listens to the national anthem during his visit to Kherson on Monday. Photo by Ukrainian Presidential Press Office via AP

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy listens to the national anthem during his visit to Kherson on Monday. Photo by Ukrainian Presidential Press Office via AP

Oleksandr Kuzmin, 64, said he was imprisoned and tortured by Russians because he had previously fought against separatists. Photo for The Washington Post by Wojciech Grzedzinski

Oleksandr Kuzmin, 64, said he was imprisoned and tortured by Russians because he had previously fought against separatists. Photo for The Washington Post by Wojciech Grzedzinski

A Ukrainian soldier gives an autograph to a local resident in Kherson. Photo by Murad Sezer/Reuters

A Ukrainian soldier gives an autograph to a local resident in Kherson. Photo by Murad Sezer/Reuters

A man walks in the prison yard in Kherson where Russians are said to have killed prisoners for disobedience or for being suspected resistance fighters. Photo by Wojciech Grzedzinski/Washington Post

A man walks in the prison yard in Kherson where Russians are said to have killed prisoners for disobedience or for being suspected resistance fighters. Photo by Wojciech Grzedzinski/Washington Post

/

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy listens to the national anthem during his visit to Kherson on Monday. Photo by Ukrainian Presidential Press Office via AP

Michael E Miller and Anastacia Galouchka

Few people paid attention to the drab concrete building, tucked away on a quiet residential street, that had long housed unruly youths behind a high wall and a spool of barbed wire. But after Russian soldiers swept into Kherson in early March, the anonymous building quickly became infamous.

Black cars with tinted windows and missing licence plates started to arrive at all hours, disgorging Ukrainian detainees with bags over their heads. Screams began to escape the three-storey structure, piercing the once calm neighbourhood, residents said.

Most Watched

Privacy