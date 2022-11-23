‘We continue our fight against Russia’ – Ukraine launches ‘silent’ assault for strategic peninsula

A Ukrainian soldier smiles in the front line in the Donetsk region, Ukraine, yesterday. Photo: AP Photo/LIBKOS

Ukraine’s military has launched a “silent” assault on the strategic Kinburn Spit as its Kherson counter-offensive enters a new phase.

Captain Natalia Humeniuk, a spokesperson for the southern command of Ukraine’s armed forces, yesterday said the operation to liberate the small, sandy peninsula where the Dnipro River meets the Black Sea was under way, amid reports it had been recaptured by Ukrainian forces.

“The most important thing is that the operation continues, and we continue our fight against the enemy,” she said.

The outcrop is strategically important because whoever holds it can control the entrance to the Dnipro, which bisects Ukraine, and the ports of Kherson and Mykolaiv.

Vitalii Kim, Mkyolaiv’s governor, said three settlements on the peninsula had to be liberated before his region was entirely freed from Russia.

Kremlin-installed authorities in Crimea said the peninsula was attacked by drones yesterday. Mikhail Razvozhayev, the governor of the Sevastopol administrative region, said two drones had been shot down and urged residents to “remain calm”.

Crimea’s governor said last week that Russia’s defences were being strengthened as Kyiv’s forces continued to reclaim territory in neighbouring Kherson.

The spit was once popular with tourists, but is being used by Russian forces to conduct artillery and missile strikes on Ukrainian-held territories.

Ukraine’s southern operational command has previously described the area as the “focus of the enemy’s life force, weapons and equipment”.

Images shared on social media appear to show Ukrainian troops operating in the Dnipro, suggesting they are launching amphibious assaults.

In a recent broadcast on Ukrainian television, Captain Humeniuk said Russia’s hold on the region was “not powerful enough to withstand a large concentration of troops”.

She claimed storms around the peninsula had prevented Russian forces from gaining a foothold on the spit. “The sea helps us.”

Western military analysts said recapturing the peninsula would give Ukraine’s forces a staging post on the left bank of the Dnipro, where Russia withdrew its forces after ceding control of Kherson.

The Institute for the Study of War, a US-based think-tank, said: “Control of the Kinburn Spit would allow Ukrainian forces to [repel] Russian strikes on the Ukrainian-controlled Black Sea coast, increase naval activity in the area, and conduct potential operations to cross to the left (east) bank in Kherson Oblast under significantly less Russian artillery fire, compared to a crossing of the Dnipro River.”

Russia has started a mobilisation drive in Crimea, fearing Ukraine could advance in the occupied region.

Meanwhile, Ukraine’s security service raided Orthodox monasteries in at least two cities in what it described as a search for Russian spies and hidden weapons.

The SBU searched the Pechersk Lavra in Kyiv, a 1,000-year-old monastic community often called the cradle of the Russian and Ukrainian Orthodox churches, in what it said was an attempt to “prevent the use of the Lavra as a centre of the ‘Russian world’”.

The secret service said the search was necessary to “protect the population from provocations and terrorist acts” and to investigate allegations that church property was being used “to hide sabotage and intelligence groups, foreign citizens, and to store weapons”.

They also raided the Koretsky Holy Trinity monastery and the Sarny-Polissia Eparchy in Rivne, western Ukraine.

Footage showed armed men in camouflage interviewing cassocked priests.

The three monasteries are affiliated with the Moscow Patriarchate of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church, a branch that has faced allegations of collaboration with Russia since the war began.

Vasyl Malyuk, head of the SBU, last month described the Russian Orthodox Church in Ukraine as “perfect ground for the functioning of an enemy human intelligence network” and said 33 priests suspected of gathering information or acting as Russian artillery spotters had been caught since February.

The Russian Orthodox Church condemned the raids as an “act of intimidation”.

