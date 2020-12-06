'We can't be healthy in a world that is sick'

Perhaps the most haunting Roman image of this Covid 'annus horribilis' came last March when Pope Francis sat out in an empty St Peter's Square, praying alone on a dark, cold night in the pouring rain.

Francis began his 'extraordinary moment of prayer' by quoting the Gospel according to Mark: 'When evening had come... '

'Evening' had indeed come, and to some extent is clearly still with us. However, as we stagger towards a post-Covid world, vaccines permitting, Francis urgently believes that mankind cannot miss this 'threshold' moment but rather we must stop and change our ways - economically, socially and ecologically.

In a new book, Let Us Dream, co-authored with Catholic journalist Austen Ivereigh, Francis lays out his blueprint for a 'Path to a Better Future'.

He begins by pointing out that "for a long time we carried on thinking we could be healthy in a world that was sick".

Covid, with all its suffering and pain, nonetheless represents a "stoppage", a time which can be good "for sifting, for reviewing the past... and where we have gone astray".

We missed the chance to make fundamental changes before, after the financial crisis of 2008 when the banks were rescued but "the people had to endure a decade of austerity". We cannot afford to make the same mistake again, he adds.

Recalling his own Covid 'moment' in 1957 when he was "fighting for my life" as he underwent urgent surgery for the removal of the upper right lobe in one of his lungs, he observes wryly: "I have some sense of how people with coronavirus feel as they struggle to breathe on ventilators."

With typical Francis humour, he also recalls the 'weirdest' thing about that time.

For some reason, during his convalescence he chose to read all 37 volumes of Ludwig Pastor's History of the Popes. Now he wonders if God was preparing an anti-Vatican vaccine for him, adding: "Once you know that papal history, there's not much that goes on in the Vatican curia and the church today that can shock you. It's been a lot of use to me!"

Assuming the role of spiritual director to the world, Francis calls for "a new humanism" to end "the globalisation of indifference and the hyperinflation of the individual".

In the age of persecuted peoples such as the Rohinga, the Uighurs, the Yazidi or Christians in Egypt, of human trafficking, of the recurrent deaths of hundreds of migrants in sea crossings or desert tracks, of the police killing of George Floyd, of resurgent populism, "let it not be said that we failed to act to restore the dignity of our peoples".

Speaking of migrant deaths, he adds that: "The Lord will ask us to account for each one of those deaths."

So what "action" does Francis prescribe? Here we are into familiar Francis territory, namely "structural reforms" of our inadequate economic, social and ecological realities, all of which together have created the Covid pandemic:

"In the absence of social goals, 'profit-first' economic growth has fed a crony capitalism that serves not the common good but speculators in the liquid economy... creating historically unprecedented levels of inequality... [something which] is not a stage of growth but a brake on growth, and the root of many social ills in the 21st Century."

In a world where just over 1pc of the world's population owns half of the world's wealth, he says, "millions are robbed of hope".

Not for the first time, he makes reference to St Basil of Caesarea, an ascetic, 4th-century theologian who once famously referred to money as 'the Devil's Dung'. Essentially, Francis calls for a redistribution of the world's wealth, for a world in which "ethics and the economy" have not been "decoupled".

"The dignity of our peoples demands an economy that does not merely enable the accumulation of goods, but allows all to access good work, housing, education and health."

And here we are back to one of the fundamental enigmas concerning Pope Francis. Whilst progressives, conservationists and social activists instinctively warm to his ecological and social teaching, others including progressive Catholics, feminists and gay activists remain appalled by his church's doctrinally hardline positions such as the refusal to accept a woman's right to choose, the ban on women priests, the teaching that homosexuality is a sin.

What do progressives make of this challenge, issued on page 34 of Let Us Dream?: "I call for an 'integral economy', an ecology that is about much more than caring for nature; it is about caring for each other as fellow creatures of a loving God, and all that implies. In other words, if you think abortion, euthanasia, and the death penalty are acceptable, your heart will find it hard to care about the contamination of rivers and the destruction of the rainforest."

In familiar words he appeals for an "ecological conversion", "a sober humbler lifestyle" that will guarantee not only UN 2030 sustainable goals but also the three "ls" of land, labour and lodging.

After all, "God meant the goods of the earth for all".

There were times in the last year when various critics suggested that the Francis pontificate had lost much of its reform-inspired momentum.

With no papal travel, the Pope is both a "prisoner in the Vatican" and "a prisoner of the Vatican Curia", critics suggested. His handling of the recent Cardinal Becciu scandal, the recent Fratelli Tutti encyclical and now Let Us Dream would seem to refute that theory.

Co-author Austen Ivereigh confirms as much, telling the Sunday Independent that he approached Francis with the idea of this book because, having interviewed him in April this year, he sensed that the Pope was itching to say more on the post-Covid world.

"I saw in him a new urgency and intensity which was the result of coming to see what this crisis was really all about.

"In Argentina, they used to call him a 'storm pilot' and the storm pilot was really energised as he watched the movements of spirits in history."