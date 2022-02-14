‘We cannot turn away from these children’ – Irish charity is risking all in Ukraine

AN IRISH charity is engaged in a desperate race against time to get life-saving cardiac surgery completed on children in Ukraine before any feared conflict with Russia.

Adi Roche’s Chernobyl Children International (CCI) launched ‘Operation Valentine’ and brought forward a programme of cardiac surgery for youngsters in the Eastern European country by five months. They did so amid fears any outbreak of fighting with Russia could render such procedures impossible.

“There is no greater gift we can give this Valentine’s Day than giving the gift of life by healing a broken heart,” Ms Roche said.

CCI has been involved in life-saving charity work in Ukraine for decades – and Operation Valentine was launched to try to get the surgeries completed by today, February 14, so they would not risk being interrupted by any regional conflict.

The cardiac mission aims to help children suffering from a range of heart defects, including the condition ‘Chernobyl Heart’.

Ms Roche explained the reasoning behind bringing forward the surgery programme by five months.

“The safety of our team is of the utmost importance to us. However, we cannot turn our backs on the children who so desperately need these operations as they cannot live with their condition, but would die with it, were it not for our intervention,” she said.

Chernobyl Children International has carried out crucial surgeries on children

Chernobyl Children International has carried out crucial surgeries on children

“Our cardiac team has decided to once again run the gauntlet to deliver these life-saving operations to children who urgently need our help.”

World-renowned cardiac surgeon Dr William Novick agreed to lead the Irish-funded medical mission.

“History has a habit of repeating itself, but I didn’t expect the repetition so quickly,” he said.

“Once again we find the threat of conflict descending upon Ukraine. We remain focused on our mission, and thankfully, the operations are being carried out as normal for now.

“It is thanks to Adi Roche’s CCI and Irish donations that we can be here to perform these life-saving surgeries.”

While the Chernobyl nuclear disaster occurred almost 36 years ago, thousands of children in Ukraine and Belarus continue to be hit by radiation-related illnesses.

The heart is one of the organs most vulnerable and every year thousands of children are born with life-threatening genetic heart diseases and defects.

One of these defects is the deadly condition known as Chernobyl Heart.

CCI’s cardiac team returned to the Ukraine in time for Valentine’s Day to perform these vital heart surgeries on young children and babies.

Ms Roche said Ireland should be very proud of its long-standing efforts to help people impacted by the Chernobyl tragedy.

“No other nation has stood by and championed those whose lives have been destroyed by Chernobyl as much as Ireland has, and this cardiac mission is another reflection of that,” she said.