‘We brought the dead bodies here as the dogs were trying to eat them’

Tanya Nedashkivs'ka, 57, mourns the death of her husband who was killed in Bucha, on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Monday, April 4, 2022. Russia is facing a fresh wave of condemnation after evidence emerged of what appeared to be deliberate killings of civilians in Ukraine. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)

The handwritten sign on the passenger window reading “child” in Russian offered little protection from the hail of bullets.

Inside the Honda CRV lay women’s clothing, a pillow printed with a smiling cat, shopping bags and a towel. Blood stained the airbags.

The bodies of this family escaping the Kyiv suburb of Bucha are likely to have been zipped into black bags by Ukrainian liberators, joining hundreds piled in vans and filling mass graves in a bleak clean-up operation.

However, when The Daily Telegraph visited the scene yesterday, at least half a dozen vehicles still littered the road, crashed under the gunfire that halted the civilians’ escape and ended their lives.

Rescue workers had cleared most of the dead from the streets by yesterday, moving carefully for fear of booby traps, the bodies carried to ambulances and then mortuaries.

But no one had come for the white-haired man lying on the grass near the Bucha River on Soborna Street. He wore a white armband to indicate he was a civilian, and lay among discarded cardboard boxes, tins of food, and a brand-new coffee pot.

Further into Bucha, under the gold domes of the Church of St Andrew Pervozvannoho All Saints lay an open trench, 45 feet long and piled high with at least 60 bodies.

According to Andriy Holovin, the priest of the church which had provided the makeshift grave, locals had used it to bury their own after the mortuaries and cemeteries began filling up owing to the sheer number of casualties.

Some claim that the Russians dug the grave to hide the murders, although this has been disputed. It has also been alleged that when the soldiers came across the area, they began dumping their victims in the grave.

Yet for Father Holovin, one of the hardest parts of all of these deaths is that his parish has not been able to identify the majority of the bodies and therefore cannot lay them to rest.

Instead, they remain in a pit, some stacked on top of each other in black bags in an effort to make the dead more dignified, while others simply lay beneath the sand in the clothes they were wearing when they died. Yet there are reminders of the people that lie in the trench. A woman’s pink flip-flop. The worn soles of a pair of trainers. The grey sleeve of someone’s sweatshirt.

“We brought people here from the streets because the dogs were trying to eat the bodies,” Father Holovin said from the side of the grave.

“The hospital near here has run out of space. There was no space in the mortuary. Now a lot of relatives are searching for their family members but we couldn’t see a lot of the faces due to injuries.”

Father Holovin said that, eventually, the church hopes to make a monument for those who died during the massacre. Failing that, he hopes that there will be space, eventually, to lay them to rest in the crematorium. Another mass grave containing the tortured bodies of Olga Sukhenko, mayor of nearby Motyzhyn, her husband and her son was discovered in woodland near the town, about 20 miles west of Kyiv.

Sukhenko, was pictured lying face down in the grave alongside her husband Ihor and their son Oleksandr. The mayor of the neighbouring village of Kopyliv said her body showed “signs of torture”.

Vadym Tokar, head of the village council of Makariv, which neighbours Motyzhyn, said: “The bodies are still lying there, we can’t get them out because there is a suspicion that they are mined.”

President Volodymyr Zelensky travelled to Bucha yesterday to pay his respects. Visibly emotional, he said he found “it is very difficult to talk when you see what they’ve done here”. Mr Zelensky added that his troops entering the liberated town were “day by day” finding “bodies in cellars; people tortured, people killed”.

Read More

He added: “You can see around what was done to this modern town. That’s a characteristic of Russian soldiers: they treat people worse than animals. This is real genocide, what you have seen here today.”

Mr Zelensky said that “these are war crimes and will be recognised by the world as genocide”.

Standing by the mass grave was Sacha, a 61-year-old resident who had managed to survive the persistent shelling and looting of his town. He said that he “felt the death” of each of the bodies inside the mass grave behind him, because they were from “one community” and therefore the “same family”.

“Russia is not our brother,” he said. “We will win this war. Ukraine will win. What they have done is unspeakable.”

A short drive from the church is a nondescript building located in the remnants of an industrial park. While it looks like nothing more than an old Soviet block, it transpired that the main building was where the Russians operated. It became their headquarters to plot their reign of terror over the civilians of Bucha.

Ukrainian soldiers said they were confident that the Russians had also executed people at this spot, because they had found bullet holes in the ground and the walls were smeared with blood.

Inside the building, empty bottles of alcohol, tins of food and large piles of rubbish littered the ground floor.

In the basement, rugs and mattresses covered the floor, signs that the soldiers had used the lower part of the building as their sleeping quarters. Again, there were remnants of food, with tables strewn with open jars of gherkins and other fermented goods.

Mykola Mikulich, of the special police unit, said the state of the suspected headquarters was an indication that the Russians had only recently left, and had done so in a rush.

A short drive from the building, were residential roads, where proud gardeners had once cared for their lawns, painted their fences and taken pride in their homes. However, since the invasion, these streets had become like those of a ghost town.

Some of the houses still had Christmas wreaths on the front door, except the doors were open and the windows of nearly every property had been smashed.

“The Russians looted and robbed every home,” Mr Mikulich said. “They stole everything they could get their hands on, from gold to microwaves, and when people had the chance they ran,” he added.

During The Telegraph’s visit, a resident returned to his shelled home to see what items he could retrieve. He told Mr Mikulich that there was an unexploded grenade in the garage of his neighbour’s house, which Mr Mikulich retrieved and deactivated.

At a communal cooking fire outside one apartment building, Ina Bohun told how the Russians had looted their homes and shot at them when they went to fetch water.

“I spoke to one Russian soldier, I asked him why he came here to kill civilians,” she said, surrounded by her neighbours, mostly elderly people who had lived here all their lives.

When the Russian replied that he would be jailed if he did not follow orders, Ms Bohun, (53), told him: “It is better to go to jail than kill innocent civilians.”

There had been so many corpses left in the street that many had been gathered and moved to the mass grave in a churchyard.

Standing guard at the trench, a 44-year-old Ukrainian territorial defence fighter was overcome with emotion.

As tears welled in his eyes and his chin quivered, the man, who gave his name as Ruslan, was only able to stammer: “There are no words for this.”

Eventually, he was able to formulate a bitter question. “They say they came here to save us? This is the ‘Russian peace’ they speak of?”

(© Telegraph Media Group Ltd 2022)

Read More

Telegraph Media Group Limited [2022]