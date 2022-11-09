‘We are pushing the Russian army out of our territory’ – Ukraine denies West putting pressure on to talk to Moscow

Ukraine denied yesterday that it was under Western pressure to negotiate with Russia, doubling down on its insistence that talks could be held only if Russia relinquishes all occupied territory.

The remarks came days after a high-profile Washington Post report that the United States had encouraged Kyiv to signal willingness for talks. They also coincided with US mid-term elections whose outcome could test Western support for Ukraine.

In an overnight address before he was due to speak to world leaders at a climate summit, Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky recited what he called Ukraine’s “completely understandable conditions” for peace talks.

“Once again – restoration of territorial integrity, respect for the UN Charter, compensation for all damages caused by the war, punishment of every war criminal and guarantees that this will not happen again.”

Ukraine had repeatedly proposed such talks, but “we always received insane Russian responses with new terrorist attacks, shelling or blackmail”, Zelensky said.

On Monday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov repeated Moscow’s position that it is open to talks but that Kyiv was refusing them.

Moscow has repeatedly said it will not negotiate over territory it claims to have annexed. ​

Mr Zelensky’s senior adviser Mykhailo Podolyak said it was absurd to suggest that Western countries would push Kyiv to negotiate, as they were the ones supplying Ukraine with the weapons to drive Russian forces off its land.

“We are pushing the Russian army out of territory,” he said in an interview with Radio Liberty.

He said there was “no coercion” in Kyiv’s relationship with Washington, and suggestions the West was pushing Ukraine to negotiate were part of Russia’s “information programme”, though he did not directly rebut the Washington Post report.

Since Russia announced the annexation of Ukrainian territory at the end of September, Mr Zelensky has decreed that Kyiv would never negotiate with Moscow as long as Vladimir Putin remains Russian president. Podolyak has recently repeated that line, although Mr Zelensky did not mention Putin in his speech.

Separately, Mr Zelensky called for an extension to the Black Sea grain export deal that lifted a Russian blockade of three major Ukrainian ports and eased a global food crisis.

The accord, brokered by Turkey and the United Nations in July, expires on November 19 and looked in jeopardy last month when Moscow briefly suspended its participation. ​

“We maintain the line that the initiative must continue, regardless of whether the Russian Federation is willing,” Mr Zelensky told Washington’s United Nations ambassador, Linda Thomas-Greenfield, in Kyiv.

Alluding to his country’s status as one of the world’s top grain producers, he added on the Telegram messaging app: “Ukraine is ready to remain the guarantor of world food security.”

Ukraine’s deputy infrastructure minister said yesterday that Kyiv also wanted the grain export deal expanded to include more ports and goods, and hoped a decision to renew the pact for at least a year will be taken next week.

Ukrainian forces have been on the offensive in recent months, while Russia is regrouping to defend areas of Ukraine it still occupies, having called up hundreds of thousands of reservists over the past month.

Russia has been evacuating civilians from occupied areas, especially from the Kherson region, in an operation Kyiv says includes forced deportations, a war crime. Moscow says it is taking people to safety.

On Monday, a source confirmed that White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan had held talks with Russian officials to avert escalation of the conflict, which was first reported by the Wall Street Journal. The Kremlin has declined to comment.