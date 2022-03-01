‘We are overwhelmed with the public response,’ – Irish brewing company to send 60 pallets of aid to Ukraine

Cathal O'Donoghue, owner of Rascals Brewery in Inchicore, Dublin, with restaurant manager Dorota Czyz. Mr O'Donoghue and Ms Czyz are pictured preparing donated aid for Ukrainian people. Photo: Gerry Mooney

IT STARTED with a couple of boxes, but now more than 60 pallets of aid for Ukrainian refugees fleeing the Russian army have been collected by a big-hearted Dublin brewing company.

Rascals Brewing Company is a small craft brewer and pizza restaurant based in Inchicore, Dublin 8. When its restaurant manager Dorota Czyz, from Poland, found out that her brother-in-law was going to be transporting aid by truck for the refugees on the Polish border with Ukraine, she asked her boss if they could collect some parcels.

“He was going by truck over land with emergency supplies so we thought it was a good idea, and we put the word out on social media that we would be a collection point,” said marketing manager Joe Donnelly.

“Now we have more than 60 pallets and we’ve had to move it off-site before it travels because we ran out of space. We are overwhelmed with the response from the public.”

“The people of Dublin 8 have just been fantastic. It has been bedlam here organising it all. People are donating clothing, blankets, personal hygiene products, nappies, dry food goods, medical supplies and anything that can travel and might be needed.”

Ms Czyz said: “My brother-in-law works for a company called Seaside Interiors and they are providing the transport. There was a queue outside with people trying to drop off stuff that people might need like nappies, wipes, clothes, towels, brushes, powerbank chargers, colouring books for the children. We didn’t expect that response. It is very helpful.”

The trucks come in from Poland with goods on them and this week they will be filled with aid for the return journey.

“I only got about an hour of sleep last night because every time I close my eyes I see pallets and pallets of goods. We never expected such a response. We have to get creative with our space here because people brought so much,” she added.

Teams of volunteers were today sorting the donated items and putting them in labelled boxes.

Brewery owner Cathal O’Donoghue said some people had come back with multiple carloads of donations.

“There was a Russian woman who came yesterday and she was in tears. She wanted to donate to the Ukrainian refugees,” said Mr O’Donoghue.

“The local businesses and our suppliers have been fantastic too. Loughran Family Malts donated two pallets of goods and are helping us with transportation to bring the pallets to a separate warehouse.

“Expert Hardware across the road from us have donated plastic wrap for the pallets. And DOT Brew and the Stone Barrel Brewing Company have also been a big help."

Not only did people donate much needed aid, they also wrote messages of support in Ukrainian and English to boost the morale of the refugees.

“Sending love and strength from Ireland to Ukraine,” says one.

“They are messages of unity, love, and brotherhood,” Ms Czyz explained.