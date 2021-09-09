‘We are like dogs’ – Accused complains about prison, shouts at judge at start of Paris terror trial

The chief suspect in the Paris attacks murder spree that killed 130 people shouted at the judge that he was being treated “like a dog” as France’s biggest and highest-security terrorism trial got under way.

Salah Abdeslam (31) was dressed in black and wore a black face mask that could not contain his long beard when he appeared in the dock at a specially-built courtroom in the Palais de Justice in Paris on the first day of his trial for terrorism and murder.

The Belgian-born former mechanic and bar manager is believed to be the only surviving member of the group of men who carried out the attacks on six restaurants and bars, the Bataclan concert hall and a sports stadium on November 13, 2015.

He is standing trial alongside 19 other men accused of providing the perpetrators with guns and cars or otherwise helping to organise the attacks, in what is one of the largest and most complicated trials in French history.

“Today we are starting a trial that is described as historic, out of the ordinary,” said Jean-Louis Peries, the court president, as he opened the trial.

“Historic? Certainly. Because the facts that we are going to examine are undoubtedly registered in the national and international events of our century,” he added.

Expected to run until at least late May, the proceedings will involve 145 days of scheduled hearings, 330 lawyers and 300 victims.

Almost 1,800 plaintiffs have filed civil cases against the defendants. The court files run to a million pages in 542 volumes.

Six of the accused are missing, most presumed killed in Syria, and will be tried in absentia. The trial has also become a major security operation in its own right.

Gerald Darmanin, the French interior minister, warned that “the terrorist threat in France is particularly high. And obviously at times like the trials of terror attacks, the threat is even higher”.



Mr Abdeslam was brought to court in a heavily armed convoy from the Fleury-Merogis prison outside Paris. Dozens of armed police officers, some with sniffer dogs, have been deployed to strengthen security around the historic court building in central Paris.



Victims are hoping the trial will cast light on the sprawling jihadist network linking Islamic State leaders in Syria with operatives in Paris and Brussels and how the perpetrators slipped back into their home countries undetected to carry out the attacks.

Witnesses due to testify include Francois Hollande, who was French president at the time of the attacks.

Mr Hollande said he had been personally affected by the weight of responsibility he felt on the night and weeks after the attacks, and called on the accused to face up to those they injured and the families of those they killed.

“If he does not say anything, his cowardice will be even greater than what we assume it to be today” he said of Mr Abdeslam.

Mr Abdeslam is widely reported to have remained silent since he was arrested in Brussels in March 2016, and relatives of those killed said they did not expect to hear much from him during the trial.

Asked his profession yesterday, he told the court: “I gave up my job to become an Islamic State soldier.” When asked to state his name he insisted on reciting the Shahada, or Islamic pronouncement of faith, saying: “I want to testify that there is no god except Allah and that Mohammed is his servant.”

He later yelled at the judge that he and his fellow defendants “have rights” and said: “Here it’s lovely, there are flat screens, air conditioning, but over there [prison] we are mistreated, we are like dogs.” (© Telegraph Media Group Ltd 2021)

