| 5.4°C Dublin

Close

‘We are devastated by her lies,’ say family of woman who claims she is Madeleine McCann

Julia Wendell believes she is Madeleine McCann. Expand

Close

Julia Wendell believes she is Madeleine McCann.

Julia Wendell believes she is Madeleine McCann.

Julia Wendell believes she is Madeleine McCann.

Maeve McTaggart

The family of a Polish woman who went viral after claiming she is the missing Madeleine McCann have spoken out about her "manipulation.”

Julia Wandelt (21) – who also goes by Julia Faustyna or Julia Wendell – has been sharing her theory on social media that she is the girl who disappeared from Praia da Luz in 2007.

Related topics

More On Madeleine McCann

Most Watched

Privacy