Family and members of London's street art scene have paid tribute to three graffiti artists who died after being hit by a train.

'We are completely heartbroken' - Tributes paid to three graffiti artists who died after being hit by a train

The parents of 23-year-old Harrison Scott-Hood described him as a "beautiful artist", while the family of Alberto Fresneda Carrasco, 19, said his death had "left a deep hole".

The third victim was named by family as Jack Gilbert, 23, from Muswell Hill, north London. Spray cans were found close to the bodies on tracks near Loughborough Junction station, south London, on Monday morning, with police believing the men were hit by an out-of-service passenger train at around 1am.

Mr Scott-Hood, also from Muswell Hill, was "loved by everyone, he was an intelligent and wonderful boy who had so many close friends", his parents Susie and Perry said. Mr Carrasco, a Spanish-American who lived in Hampstead, north London, was keen on fashion and due to study graphic design at the London College of Communication in September.

Flowers and three spray cans lay next to shutters, which have been spray-painted with "RIP" and three love hearts Credit: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire Flowers and three spray cans lay next to shutters, which have been spray-painted with "RIP" and three love hearts, at Loughborough Junction railway station, close to Brixton in south London Credit: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire

"With great pain we have received the news of the death of our son ... His absence has left a deep hole in the family," a statement said. Messages were left to the trio under their graffiti "tags" of Kbag, Lover and Trip on social media.

"RIP so young man too soon", wrote one, while many messages read "Rest In Paint", alongside images of the men's painted tags on trains and walls. Another read: "Stay safe people, it's not a game."

Flowers and three spray cans lay next to shutters at the station, which had been spray-painted with "RIP" and three love hearts, on Tuesday morning.

The parents of Mr Scott-Hood said in a statement: "We are completely heartbroken by the loss of our only son, Harrison.

"He was the love of our life, a kind and beautiful young man and we were beyond broken by this news. "Many people will know Harrison loved to travel, he was a beautiful artist and spent time recently travelling around Vietnam and Cambodia.

"Harrison completed us. He is irreplaceable and we will hold the memories of him dearly." British Transport Police (BTP) were called to the scene at 7.30am on Monday. The train believed to have hit the men has been found and forensically examined, BTP said.

Detective Superintendent Gary Richardson said: "We have a dedicated team working to establish how these young men came to be on the tracks in the early hours of yesterday morning. "The initial evidence we have been able to gather indicates that the men may have been on the track for the purposes of spraying graffiti." There was speculation that the three may have heard the train coming and lay down, but on the wrong line.

Rail regulator the Office of Rail and Road has opened a preliminary investigation.

