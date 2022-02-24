Ireland's Foreign Affairs Minister has said it appears the time for diplomacy is now over, after the latest Russian action in Ukraine.

"This is an illegal act of aggression by Russia," Simon Coveney said..

"They are lying to themselves and lying to the world about their justification for it."

As airlines including Ryanair suspended all flights to Ukraine, Mr Coveney also revealed there were still two Irish couples in Ukraine who are having babies by surrogate mothers and that the Department of Foreign Affairs were assisting them. Several such couples have managed to get their newborns home in recent days amid travel warnings.

A woman and child peer out of the window of a bus as they leave Sievierodonetsk, the Luhansk region, in eastern Ukraine, Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda)

Mr Coveney said it is not only an attack on Ukraine, but on the whole of Europe.

"It is also in many ways an attack on the kind of Europe we have built together, collectively, since World War Two."

He said while Ireland is “militarily nonaligned”, it is “certainly not neutral on an issue” such as the Russian invasion of the Ukraine.

Ireland has always maintained a stance of neutrality, and did not take sides during the Second World War when Britain was being bombed by the Nazis.

Minister Coveney said Ireland is in “complete solidarity” with the Ukrainian people.

Minister Coveney said Russia’s actions are “not only an act of aggression against the Ukraine, almost an attack on the kind of Europe we have built”.

Speaking on RTÉ’s Morning Ireland programme, he said EU member states and their partners across the world will respond by introducing “tougher sanctions to send a very clear signal that we cannot and will not accept this”.

He promised "very direct and very hard-hitting" sanctions against Russia.

"We are not going to go to war with Russia, militarily," Simon Coveney told RTÉ Radio.

"But certainly I think the response in terms of sanctions will be very direct and very hard-hitting, and that means that the EU is also going to suffer as a result of those sanctions because undoubtedly there'll be counter-sanctions from Russia."

He added: “This a moment when the European Union needs to act together. I think you will see extraordinary unity today from the European Union and when some people address the question of Irish neutrality, yes is Ireland is a neutral country – we are militarily nonaligned – but we are certainly not neutral on and issue like this.

“When there is blatant aggression happening on the continent of Europe and we will respond with other democratic partners with a resolve that I think we haven’t seen for many, many years in the European Union.”

Several Irish couples having babies with Ukrainian surrogate mothers have managed to get their newborns home over the past few days with assistance from the Department of Foreign Affairs, with more such babies expected to be born over the coming weeks and months. Mr Coveney revealed two Irish families are currently in Ukraine for surrogacy services and that Irish officials are working with them.

"We have been planning for this for a while. There are contingency plans in place. And we will obviously act in a way that maintains the safety of our people," he said.

It comes as the Department of Foreign Affairs in continuing to provide consular assistance to an estimated 60 Irish citizens still in Ukraine.

Mr Coveney said he has spoken to the Irish Ambassador in Kyiv, Therese Healy, and Ambassador Healy and other EU diplomats on the ground have been moved to a “safe place”.

Minister Coveney said the air space is currently not safe and anyone trying to leave the Ukraine will have to use road transport.

He admitted that diplomatic efforts have failed at this point but said EU and world leaders have made “continuous efforts” to avoid the outbreak of war.

The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) urged Irish citizens who are in the Ukraine to ‘seek shelter’ in the wake of the Russian invasion overnight.

It is advising Irish citizens on the ground not to ‘move around’, citing advice from Ukrainian local authorities.

The DFA also has reiterated its advice for Irish citizen to avoid travelling to the Ukraine.

In a statement released this morning the DFA said: “The Department of Foreign Affairs recommends that all Irish citizens currently in Ukraine seek shelter in a secure place. We advise that citizens do not move around the country in the coming hours and to follow the advice of local authorities. The Department of Foreign Affairs advises against all travel to Ukraine.

“The Department will issue regular updates via press release and on the @dfatirl Twitter account as the situation develops.”

Russia has launched a full scale invasion of Ukraine. God help them.

Rocket attacks & explosions across the country. Make no mistake: this is a shocking murderous act of aggression against a sovereign peaceful state. EU and world needs to respond strongly. @dfatirl — Simon Coveney (@simoncoveney) February 24, 2022

Earlier Mr Coveney Tweeted: "God help" the Ukrainian people.

He has described the Russian invasion as a "shocking murderous act of aggression against a sovereign peaceful state".

Minister Coveney said the EU and world must react "strongly".

Taoiseach Micheál Martin condemned the Russian attack on Ukraine and said that Vladimir Putin's regime would pay a "high price".

In a statement he said: "I utterly condemn Russia's indefensible attack on the sovereign people of Ukraine.

"Our first thoughts are with them.

"We will work with the EU & UN to hold Putin and his regime accountable.

"Russia will pay a high price for this outrageous act of aggression. We stand with Ukraine."

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the innocent people of Ukraine, as families wake up to shocking Russian attacks. Russian leaders are lying to their own people to justify this illegal aggression. We utterly condemn Russia for this act of unjustifiable war in the heart of Europe.”

"Our Diplomatic team in Kiev has moved to a safe place and we stay in close contact with them. We are working with EU colleagues to ensure their safety," Minister Coveney added.

A protest against the invasion takes place at the Dáil in Dublin at noon today.



