Wave of protest erupts across France after President Emmanuel Macron passes pension reforms without a vote

A protester holds a cut-out depicting President Emmanuel Macron during a demonstration on Place de la Concorde to protest pension reforms. Photo: Gonzalo Fuentes Expand

A protester holds a cut-out depicting President Emmanuel Macron during a demonstration on Place de la Concorde to protest pension reforms. Photo: Gonzalo Fuentes

Noemie Olive and Ingrid Melander

French President Emmanuel Macron yesterday faced the gravest challenge to his authority since the so-called Yellow Vest protests after his decision to push through a contested pension overhaul without a vote prompted a wave of protests.

A new demonstration got under way in Paris yesterday evening, as protesters gathered in the Place de la Concorde, near the parliament building, following protests on Thursday which were marred by violence.

