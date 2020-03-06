Water into wine: Lambrusco pours from taps in Italian village

Two thousand years after Jesus's fabled intervention at the wedding in Galilee, water has again been turned into wine - this time in a village in Italy.

Villagers in Settecani had a welcome surprise when Lambrusco started pouring from their bathroom showers and kitchen taps.

The bizarre mix-up happened in the northern region of Emilia-Romagna. The local winery, Cantina Settecani, is connected to the public water supply, but a valve malfunction meant that instead of water being piped into its bottling plant, wine started flowing out.

Staff at the winery spotted the problem after an hour and turned off the supply, but not before about 1,000 litres of premium Lambrusco Grasparossa Castelvetro DOP - which costs up to €16 a bottle - had been piped into local homes. (© Daily Telegraph, London)

Telegraph.co.uk