News Europe

Thursday 4 January 2018

Watch: 'World's most expensive vodka bottle' - made with 6.6lbs of gold - stolen from Danish bar

Empty space on the shelf marks the spot after the world's most expensive bottle of vodka, valued at US dlrs 1.3 million (1.08m), was stolen from the Cafe 33 bar in copenhagen, Denmark (Mads Claus Rasmussen/Ritzau Scanpix via AP)
Empty space on the shelf marks the spot after the world's most expensive bottle of vodka, valued at US dlrs 1.3 million (1.08m), was stolen from the Cafe 33 bar in copenhagen, Denmark (Mads Claus Rasmussen/Ritzau Scanpix via AP)
Independent.ie Newsdesk

Independent.ie Newsdesk

Danish police are investigating the theft of what is said to be the world's most expensive bottle of vodka.

The bottle of Russo-Baltique which was stolen from Cafe 33 bar in Copenhagen is priced at £960,000.

Police investigator Knud Hvass said it is too early to say whether the perpetrator had broken in or used a key.

Nothing else was stolen.

A bottle of Russo-Baltique vodka which was stolen on January 2, 2018 from Cafe 33 in Copenhagen, Denmark is seen in this undated photograph. Scanpix Denmark/Brian Ingberg/via REUTERS
A bottle of Russo-Baltique vodka which was stolen on January 2, 2018 from Cafe 33 in Copenhagen, Denmark is seen in this undated photograph. Scanpix Denmark/Brian Ingberg/via REUTERS

Denmark's TV2 said the bottle was made with 6.6lbs of gold and the equivalent amount of silver, with a diamond-encrusted cap.

Bar owner Brian Ingberg, whose bar has 1,200 vodka bottles, told Denmark's Ekstra Bladet tabloid that the bottle resembles a vintage car front.

Mr Ingberg said the bottle was uninsured and on loan from a Russian businessman.

Press Association

Promoted Links

Today's news headlines, directly to your inbox every morning.

Promoted Links

Editors Choice

Also in World News