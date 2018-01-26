WATCH: Violent scenes as shoppers brawl over discounted Nutella

Hysterical scenes were filmed in several supermarkets across the country operated by the Intermarche chain, which offered massive discounts on pots of the popular chocolate and hazelnut spread.

The promotion, launched on Thursday, reduced the price of more than a million 950g pots from €4.70 to €1.41.

In one video posted on Twitter, customers can be seen shoving each other and shouting as they try to get as many pots as possible.