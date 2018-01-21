News Europe

Sunday 21 January 2018

WATCH: This nail-biting flight landing will have you on the edge of your seat

Independent.ie Newsdesk

Independent.ie Newsdesk

A pilot has been commended for his performance after he landed a plane in gusts of up to 11km/h.

The Eurowings Dash8 Q400 D-ABQD flight EW9203 from Bologna landed in extreme conditions at Düsseldorf Airport.

The extreme weather conditions were as a result of Storm Friederike.

Heres is more footage opf planes landing from the same storm - watch here

To see more see amazing plane footage from HvdH-Plane-Spotter on Youtube - Click here
Watch the original here

Online Editors

Promoted Links

Today's news headlines, directly to your inbox every morning.

Promoted Links

Editors Choice

Also in World News