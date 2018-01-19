Watch: Heart-stopping moment mum and baby escape falling tree during deadly storm
This is the hair-raising moment a mother and son narrowly avoid being hit by a tree.
The near miss in the Netherlands today was one of many across Europe due to stormy weather.
Falling trees killed two 62-year-old men in the Netherlands and one woman in Belgium.
At least three people were killed in Germany, with gusts of up to 130kmph sweeping the country.
Gale force winds left almost 10,000 homes without power in the east of England.
Online Editors