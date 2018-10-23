Wartime sabotage hero 'one of finest resistance fighters'

Norway's prime minister says World War II saboteur Joachim Roenneberg, who headed a four-man team which blew up a plant producing heavy water which Nazi Germany could have used to produce nuclear weapons, has died aged 99.

Prime Minister Erna Solberg said Mr Roenneberg was "one of our finest resistance fighters" whose "courage contributed to what has been referred to as the most successful sabotage campaign" in Norway.

She was writing on Facebook on Sunday, hours after Mr Roenneberg's death.

Mr Roenneberg, then 23, was recruited by the SOE, Britain's war-time intelligence gathering and sabotage unit, to destroy key parts of the heavily guarded plant in southern Norway in February 1943. The operation, during which not a single shot was fired, has been recounted in books, documentaries, films and TV series.

Irish Independent