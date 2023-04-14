| 4.3°C Dublin

Close

Warsaw Ghetto uprising survivor honoured on 80th anniversary

Holocaust survivor Tova Gutstein (Tsafrir Abayov/AP) Expand

Close

Holocaust survivor Tova Gutstein (Tsafrir Abayov/AP)

Holocaust survivor Tova Gutstein (Tsafrir Abayov/AP)

Holocaust survivor Tova Gutstein (Tsafrir Abayov/AP)

Ilan Ben Zion and Ami Ben Tov

Tova Gutstein was born in Warsaw the year Adolf Hitler took power in Germany and was 10 when the Jews of the Warsaw Ghetto launched the first act of collective defiance against the Nazis in Europe.

Now 90, she is among the few remaining witnesses of the ghetto uprising, and a vanishing generation of Holocaust survivors, as Israel marks the 80th anniversary of a revolt that has shaped its national consciousness.

Most Watched

Privacy