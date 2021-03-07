Warning to parents as illegal toys most-flagged product on European dangerous goods list

Illegal toys represented 27pc of notifications for dangerous goods in the EU in 2020. Stock image

Parents have been warned to be wary of “dishonest toy operators” as illegal toys are the most flagged product on the European dangerous goods list.

Ireland South MEP Deirdre Clune has urged toy manufacturers not to ignore the EU’s toy safety rules, as this can put children at risk of harm.

According to the European Commission's yearly report on safety, illegal toys represented 27pc of notifications for dangerous goods in the EU in 2020.

However, the majority of toys for sale in the EU are made by responsible manufacturers with 97pc of these notifications coming from unlicensed traders.

Some 25pc of concerns were related to products causing injuries such as fractures or concussions, 18pc for harmful chemical components in products and 12pc for the risk of children choking.

The Toy Industries of Europe has flagged that the majority of these notifications are coming from “dishonest” traders, adding that two in five of the toys flagged didn’t display the manufacturers name and address- which is an obligation under EU rules.

The Safety Gate rapid alert system enables quick exchange of information between EU/EEA member states, the UK and the European Commission about dangerous non-food products posing a risk to health and safety of consumers.

The European Parliament has proposed a series of measures to strengthen consumer protection and enhance product safety and sustainability.

MEPs have addressed the issue of unsafe products, such as toys being sold online.

Speaking about the report, MEP Clune said: “In relation to products which do not meet EU safety measures there is concern currently at the lack of regulation when it comes to buying some products, especially those sold online.

“At present, online platforms must remove the dangerous items once they become aware of them but further consumer studies have shown that the same dangerous items can reappear a number of months or years later.

"The Competition and Consumer Protection Commission has urged consumers to be safety aware when buying children’s toys.”

Online Editors