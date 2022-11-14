War on Ukraine wreaks environmental havoc: COP27 told world can’t afford ‘another gunshot’

BEFORE the war in Ukraine, Nataliya Lushnikova was an actress outside of her day job.

“You know Martin McDonagh? I was in The Beauty Queen of Leenane, the first performance in Ukrainian. I was Maureen,” she said.

“You know Denis McClair? I studied about him. We have many examples of his work.”

Ms Lushnikova also studied architecture and is referring to the little-known Westmeath man, regarded as Ireland’s first landscape gardener, who went on to design 50 public parks in Ukraine from the late 1700s.

“I have never been to Ireland but I have these connections,” she said.

She is caught halfway between joy and sorrow at the memories, and takes a moment. Then, like any good actress, she is fully re-immersed in her new role and playing it with passion.

She has come to the COP27 climate summit as part of the team manning Ukraine’s national pavilion, which many find a surprise presence given the pressing issues at home.

The pavilion’s task is twofold – to illustrate the enormous damage done to Ukraine and to show how the country plans to build back better, greener and carbon-free after the conflict.

Exhibits, audio-visual displays and virtual-reality headsets allow visitors to see the destruction close up.

But they also reveal a side of war often overlooked. While concern for human life is an obvious priority, major environmental damage can make the post-conflict recovery much harder.

A destroyed apartment block can be rebuilt with relative ease compared to the restoration of agricultural soils baked to stone by the heat of immense blasts and left useless for cultivation.

The same soils are heavily polluted with the residue of explosions, as is the water. Bombed dams have caused enormous flooding, exacerbating the problem.

Fires from shelling have destroyed millions of acres of forest, fields and grasslands, including areas protected under biodiversity conventions. The loss of wildlife is immeasurable.

In the context of a climate summit, the destruction has other significance.

A report presented by the Ukrainian delegation has calculated the greenhouse gas emissions generated by the war between February and September this year.

It counted the movement of millions of refugees over long distances, fuel consumption by tanks and jets, fires, the destruction and reconstruction of buildings and leaks from the damaged Nord Stream pipeline.

The total over seven months comes to just under 100 million tonnes of carbon – 60pc more than all of Ireland’s emissions in a year.

Campaigners have long called for military emissions to be included in the global total, arguing that they could make up as much as 5pc of all emissions so it is false accounting to omit them.

President Volodymyr Zelenksy also called for conflict emissions to be counted to show how any war is a war on climate.

A fast-heating world “cannot afford a single gunshot”, he told world leaders in his video address to the summit.

If there was doubt about his determination to hold on to Crimea, occupied by Russia since 2014, his position on the region’s emissions clears it up.

He has been pushing to be allowed, under the UN’s complex accounting rules, to add the region’s emissions to Ukraine’s total even though data will not be precise.