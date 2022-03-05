War is inflicting financial carnage on Putin’s Russia with no end in sight as the economy collapses

Police arrest a protester in St Petersburg as demonstrations spread across Russia against the war. Photo: AP

Russia is facing a spiralling cost of its war with Ukraine, with no end in sight for Vladimir Putin’s forces and the economy collapsing.

The total number of military casualties is threatening to dwarf recent Russian conflicts while the Kremlin is forced to plough more cash into sustaining its advances on the battlefield.

On military hardware alone, the loss of tanks, planes and armoured vehicles may have cost the Russians as much as $5bn (€4.5bn) in the first week.

The Kremlin has also pledged $65,000 in compensation for each dead soldier, which adds between $32m and $500m to the cost, based on a range of sources.

And all this is before accounting for the cost of ammunition, logistics and medical treatment.

Riho Terras, the former chief of defence of Estonia, and now a European Parliament member, has quoted a $20bn-a-day figure, based on Ukrainian intelligence.

Once the dust settles, buildings and infrastructure will need to be cleared and rebuilt.

For reference, the United States spent $60bn on the reconstruction of Iraq after its invasion in 2003. But a triumphant Russia might not be in the economic position to be as generous.

The war is also costing Western countries hundreds of millions in military and humanitarian aid.

Since February 24, €2bn has been pledged – and this outside the incalculable cost of ammunition, fuel and weapons sent to the border.

Across the 20 years of the US’s war on terror, the Watson Institute of International and Public Affairs at Brown University in Rhode Island estimates that €2.6trn was spent in defence spending alone – or approximately

€340m a day.

And this is before counting funding for veterans, interest on borrowing or increased domestic security.

So far, the daily costs in the Ukraine are likely far higher due to the fierce, persistent nature of the fighting.

On top of this Russia is facing massive losses on the battlefield.

The Kremlin says it has lost 498 troops.

Ukraine claims the number is closer to 9,000.

If Ukraine’s figure was close to correct, it would signify Russia is facing its deadliest war since its nine-year occupation of Afghanistan in the 1980s.

It would mean that, in just one week, the death toll would have surpassed the 7,000 Russian forces who died in the decade-long Chechen insurgency, and would be just over the 8,500 coalition troops lost in the combined 20-year mission in Afghanistan and Iraq.

Most damaging for Russian morale, it would mean one in 13 soldiers in the country had been killed – and they’ve secured only one major city so far.

More realistic are internal US military assessments, highlighted by The New York Times, that around 1,500 to 2,000 troops died on both sides as of February 28.

Outside of the immediate conflict, sanctions and general market volatility in Russia have led to companies almost halving in value and a collapsed rouble, which means that many of the basic goods on which Russia relies will be much more expensive to import.

A prolonged conflict, with increased sanctions, will lead to prolonged recession.

