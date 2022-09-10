War in Ukraine: Surrounded Russian army facing thousands of losses in Kharkiv region

Firefighters work at the site of a residential building hit by a Russian military strike, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kharkiv, Ukraine September 6, 2022. REUTERS/Viacheslav Ratynskyi/File Photo/File Photo

Ukrainian police with bodies of people killed by Russian troops in the village of Grakovo, Ukraine, which was freed by the Ukrainian army. Photo: AP Photo/Andrii Marienko

Ukrainian forces were on the verge of trapping thousands of Russian soldiers in an encirclement that, if successful, would be Moscow’s worst battlefield defeat since the Second World War.

Russia said it was rushing reinforcements to the Kharkiv region as pro-Moscow officials in the area acknowledged a “substantial” Ukrainian victory.

Ukraine’s ministry of defence said yesterday that its surprise offensive had covered nearly 50km in three days and that the Russians were trying to evacuate wounded men and damaged equipment. Pro-Russian war bloggers and other sources confirmed Ukrainian spearhead units had reached the banks of the Oskil river at Senkove.

The advance means Russia’s main line of communication with its army group based in the town of Izyum has been severed, trapping thousands of troops between the river and Ukrainian forces.

If it falls, Russia could lose an entire army group of soldiers, which is believed to number in the thousands, and find its assault in Donbas jeopardised.

“The very fact of a breach of our defences is already a substantial victory for the Ukrainian armed forces,” Vitaliy Ganchev, the Moscow-installed head of occupied parts of Kharkiv region, told Russian state television.

He was speaking after Volodymyr Zelensky, the Ukrainian president, shared a video of Ukrainian soldiers holding the national flag over Balakliya, a town Russia captured early in the war and had occupied for six months.

Ukrainian commanders said their offensive in the Kherson region was also gaining ground.

“It’s very tough, but we are moving forward,” Valeriy Zaluzhny, commander-in-chief, said yesterday.

Footage emerging from the battlefront showed Ukrainian forces wearing blue tactical recognition flashes travelling past wrecked Russian vehicles. One showed a gunfight near a block of flats as they attempted to clear a recaptured town.

Ukrainian officials also released footage of soldiers delivering aid and accepting hugs and kisses from liberated civilians. In Balakliya, two women cried as they embraced Ukrainian soldiers who arrived on the town square.

In another video, a woman told a group of soldiers: “We prayed for you for half a year.” Ignoring entreaties to stay undercover in case of further shelling, she went on: “We have some pancakes left, would you like them?”

By the afternoon, the Ukrainians had expanded their hold on the riverbank to the north and south towards Izyum and northwards to Kupiansk, a strategic railway junction.

Fighting was reported on the outskirts, and photographs were taken of Ukrainian soldiers holding their national flag next to a monument at the entrance to the town.

Russia still held at least two bridges over the Oskil and its generals appeared to be trying to reinforce the pocket yesterday.

Mr Ganchev said the Russians were trying to retake the town of Balakleya, which the Ukrainians liberated on Thursday. “Now Russian reserves have been brought there, our troops are fighting back,” he said.

The ministry of defence released video footage of a column of armoured vehicles and lorries that it said were driving towards the Kharkiv region. It did not say where they were coming from or how long they would take to arrive.

Yevgenny Podubny, a war correspondent for Russian state television, published a video of Mi-26 cargo helicopters that he said were being used to airlift troops and heavy armoured vehicles into Izyum and Kupiansk.

Telegram channels linked to the Wagner mercenary group, which is currently involved in fighting further south in Donbas, also claimed its fighters were going to Kupiansk. The claims could not be verified.

The Russian ministry of defence made no mention of the Ukrainian breakthrough in its daily update yesterday, and some senior officers sought to portray it as a temporary tactical move.

