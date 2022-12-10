| -1.6°C Dublin

Close

War in Ukraine ‘could spin horribly out of control’, says Nato chief

There is still a danger the war in Ukraine could become a ‘full-fledged war between Nato and Russia’, according to Nato secretary-general Jens Stoltenberg

Nato secretary-general Jens Stoltenberg. Photo: NTB Via Reuters Expand

Close

Nato secretary-general Jens Stoltenberg. Photo: NTB Via Reuters

Nato secretary-general Jens Stoltenberg. Photo: NTB Via Reuters

Nato secretary-general Jens Stoltenberg. Photo: NTB Via Reuters

Jamey Keaten

The head of Nato expressed worry that the fighting in Ukraine could spin out of control and become a war between Russia and Nato, according to an interview released Friday.

If things go wrong, they can go horribly wrong,” Nato secretary-general Jens Stoltenberg said in remarks to Norwegian broadcaster NRK.

Related topics

More On Ukraine

Most Watched

Privacy