War in Ukraine could go on for years, Nato chief warns world

Lilia Grevtsova performs during an opera in Kyiv, Ukraine. The opera house has resumed regular performances after being shuttered for months. Photo: Alexey Furman/Getty Images)

The head of Nato has warned the world must be prepared for the war in Ukraine to last “years” as Russia sought to bring the frontline to the country’s second city.

Jens Stoltenberg, Nato’s secretary-general, reiterated the pledge to supply Ukraine with advanced weaponry to help ward off attacks, but warned against expecting a quick victory.

“We must prepare for the fact that it could take years,” he said in an interview with Germany’s Bild am Sonntag.

“We must not let up in supporting Ukraine. Even if the costs are high, not only for military support, but also because of rising energy and food prices.”

In Ukraine, an interior ministry official yesterday warned that Russian forces were trying to approach Kharkiv, the country’s second-largest city, to “turn it into a new frontline town”.

“The Russians are trying to get close to it as much as they could to be able to shell the city,” said Vadym Denysenko, an adviser to the Ukrainian interior minister.

Kharkiv faced heavy shelling in the first two months of the war as Russian forces advanced to its suburbs. But they have since retreated, and moderate Ukrainian gains allowed them to push the Russians out of artillery range from Kharkiv.

The city, close to the Russian border, came under attack yesterday, with Russia’s defence ministry claiming to have fired Iskander ballistic missiles that destroyed Western weapons supplies recently brought to the city.

Near Ukraine’s central city of Dnipro, a Russian missile hit a fuel depot, causing a fire that killed two people and injured more than a dozen, according to the Dnipro governor. The fire raged throughout yesterday after the night-time attack.

In the country’s east, fighting has recently focused on the city of Severodonetsk in the Luhansk region, which has been pummelled almost as hard as Mariupol by Russian artillery.

Analysts at the Institute for the Study of War in Washington DC, said at the weekend that a Russian offensive outside Severodonetsk had largely stalled, but the town was still bound to fall because Ukraine was now massively outgunned by Russian artillery.

“Russian forces will likely be able to seize Severodonetsk in the coming weeks,” it said, adding that Russia had concentrated “most of its available forces in this small area”.

Luhansk governor Serhiy Gaidai said fighting had made evacuations from the city impossible, but that “all Russian claims that they control the town are a lie. They control the main part of the town, but not the whole town”.

In Severodonetsk’s twin city of Lysychansk, just across the river, the bodies of two civilians who were killed by Russian shelling had been found, Mr Gaidai said.

“People are dying on the streets and in bomb shelters,” he added. He later said 19 people had been evacuated yesterday.

Meanwhile, more than 2,000 Ukrainian soldiers who surrendered Mariupol’s last pocket of resistance at the Azovstal steel plant last month remain in Russian captivity, even though the Ukrainian government insisted a swap deal was pending.

An unnamed Russian official yesterday told the Russian Tass news agency that several prominent commanders of the Azov battalion, including Denys Prokopenko, had been removed from the separatist-held east and taken to Moscow’s notorious Lefortovo prison, where they are likely to face gruelling interrogations.

Lefortovo is informally run by the FSB intelligence agency, and inmates there often face inhumane treatment.

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskiy, who has rallied citizens with daily filmed messages, said he had visited forces in the southern Mykolaiv region, about 550km south of Kyiv.

“Their mood is assured: they all do not doubt our victory,” he said in a video yesterday that appeared to have been recorded on a moving train. “We will not give the south to anyone, and all that is ours we will take back.”

