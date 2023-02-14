War in Ukraine: Battle for Bakhmut heats up as Russia relentlessly pounds city with artillery

The eastern Ukrainian city of Bakhmut endured heavy artillery fire yesterday in what Nato’s chief said appeared to be the start of a major new Russian offensive days before the first anniversary of Moscow’s invasion.

Ukrainian defenders, who have already held out for months, were braced for new ground attacks, Ukrainian military officials said.

Positions in Bakhmut have been fortified and only people with a military role were being allowed in, a deputy battalion commander said. Any civilians who still wanted to leave the city would have to brave the incoming fire, he said.

Bakhmut is a prime objective for Russian president Vladimir Putin and its capture would give Russia a new foothold in the Donetsk region and a rare victory after several months of setbacks.

Donetsk and Luhansk regions make up the Donbas, Ukraine’s industrial heartland, now partially occupied by Russia which wants full control.

“... The reality is we have seen the start [of a Russian offensive] already because we see now what Russia does now – President Putin does now – is to send thousands and thousands more troops, accepting a very high rate of casualty,” Nato secretary-general Jens Stoltenberg told reporters in Brussels.

Read More

The Russian assault on Bakhmut has been spearheaded by mercenaries of the Wagner group, who have made small but steady gains.

The renewed Russian bombardments made the situation there even more acute.

“The city, the city’s suburbs, the entire perimeter, and essentially the entire Bakhmut direction and Kostyantynivka are under crazy, chaotic shelling,” said Volodymyr Nazarenko, deputy commander of Ukraine’s Svoboda battalion.

Mr Nazarenko said that, although no fighting was taking place in the city centre, the defenders were prepared to meet any assault.

“The city is a fortress, every position and every street there, almost every building, is a fortress,” he said.

The Russian defence ministry said its troops had pushed forward a few kilometres along the front lines, without specifying where. The Ukrainian military reported Russian shelling all along the front line and said 16 settlements had been bombarded near Bakhmut. It said that over the past day, its forces had repelled attacks near Bakhmut as well as assaults in the Kharkiv, Luhansk and Zaporizhzhia regions.

Luhansk governor Serhiy Haidai said Russian forces had attacked Bilogorivka from all sides before dawn yesterday.

Regarding the Russian offensive, he said: “Preparations for this offensive are already under way, the amount of shelling, air strikes and attacks by small groups has already increased.

“We are waiting for them to start massive round-the-clock attacks.”

The frontline village of Chasiv Yar has been shelled heavily in recent days as Russian troops work to cut off routes to Bakhmut city.

Expand Close Ukrainian servicemen walk along a street in the frontline town of Bakhmut, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Donetsk region, Ukraine. Photo: Reuters/Yevhenii Zavhorodnii / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Ukrainian servicemen walk along a street in the frontline town of Bakhmut, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Donetsk region, Ukraine. Photo: Reuters/Yevhenii Zavhorodnii

The United Nations’ human rights office said yesterday that it had recorded 7,199 civilian deaths and 11,756 wounded since Russia’s February 24 invasion, mostly from shelling and missile and air strikes. However, it believed the actual figure was far higher.

With Ukraine desperate for more weapons, defence ministers from several Nato countries allied to Kyiv will meet in Brussels today to discuss possible further military aid.

Ukraine says it needs fighter jets and long-range missiles to counter the offensive and recapture lost territory.

Mr Stoltenberg said he expected the issue of aircraft to be discussed, but that Ukraine needed support on the ground now.

A Nato source said it would increase targets for the stockpiling of ammunition as Kyiv was burning through shells much faster than western countries can produce.

“The current rate of Ukraine’s ammunition expenditure is many times higher than our current rate of production,” Mr Stoltenberg told reporters.

Even before Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, many Nato countries fell short of meeting the alliance’s munitions stockpiling targets, as officials considered wars of attrition with large-scale artillery a thing of the past.

But the pace of deliveries to Ukraine, where Kyiv’s troops are firing up to 10,000 artillery shells daily, has drained western inventories.

A European diplomat told Reuters: “If Europe were to fight Russia, some countries would run out of ammunition in days.”