War in Ukraine: Battle for Bakhmut heats up as Russia relentlessly pounds city with artillery

Ukrainian defenders brace for new ground offensive as Nato defence ministers to meet

Iryna Hryhorieva with her children, Bohdan, 2, and six-month-old Karolina, in an evacuation train, after leaving their village of Min’kivka, near Bakhmut, yesterday. Photo: Reuters/Marko Djurica

Ukrainian servicemen walk along a street in the frontline town of Bakhmut, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Donetsk region, Ukraine. Photo: Reuters/Yevhenii Zavhorodnii

Pavel Polityuk

The eastern Ukrainian city of Bakhmut endured heavy artillery fire yesterday in what Nato’s chief said appeared to be the start of a major new Russian offensive days before the first anniversary of Moscow’s invasion.

Ukrainian defenders, who have already held out for months, were braced for new ground attacks, Ukrainian military officials said.

