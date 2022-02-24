War has begun in Ukraine – this is what the west must do next

A man looks at his phone while a woman holds her child in her arms as she sits at the border crossing between Poland and Ukraine, after Russian President Vladimir Putin authorized a military operation in eastern Ukraine, in Medyka, Poland, February 24, 2022. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

It’s really happening, and there’s no great satisfaction in the western intelligence agencies being proved right.

Cities and military facilities under fire. Ukrainian forces being told to go home. The Russians are on a mission of “demilitarisation and denazification” – sick jokes. Invasion. War. Lightning war.

It’s worth saying: imagine where we might be now, if – suitably rested, re-equipped and reformed – the western forces hurriedly evacuated from Kabul last autumn had been redeployed in Ukraine, part of an emergency process whereby Ukraine would be allowed to join Nato.

Where we might be now is at peace.

The doctrine of deterrence and the power of collective security would have held just as it did for a half century during the Cold War, when the fortunate nations of western Europe were protected from the Russian occupation that dominated the eastern half of our common European home.

The abandonment of Afghanistan was the first western betrayal of an “ally”; now Ukraine is the second.

Who’ll be next? Which faraway nation will be next to fall to the use of force? Taiwan? Moldova? Estonia? Poland?

To imagine that the west fretted about upsetting Vladimir Putin, that western statesmen and stateswomen were so considerate about Russian sensitivities.

The war that’s now under way began in 2014, if not earlier, when the west failed to act on the Russian annexation of Crimea and effective occupation of parts of eastern Ukraine.

