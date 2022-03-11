War effort saluted at EU summit but defence cohesion sought by leaders including Taoiseach

European leaders were presented with frank and graphic accounts of Ukraine's suffering last night and the likely strategic scenarios for the war's final outcome.

In a tour of the table, leader after leader hailed Europe's new sense of purpose and increased unity and determination, before arguing for lock-step action on fuels, energy, food and a strengthening of military preparedness.

The previously banished notion of a European Army may not have had any explicit shape outlined last night, but heads of government wanted explicit EU common defence arrangements and a more cohesive structure that would allow for the rapid deployment of European battle groups.

A fourth round of sanctions was also high on the agenda, along with a planned declaration in respect of Ukraine's application for European accession.

However, suggestions for an expedited process, instead of the decade or more that membership normally takes, was being reportedly resisted by some states – enlargement being a thorny question in light of regional rivalries and the scale and scope of pooled EU budgets.

"Sanctions will be kept under constant review," the Taoiseach indicated, with officials guiding that Ireland is on the hawkish wing of the European college on this question, wanting the most severe consequences brought home for territorial violation of the kind for which Russia has been roundly condemned.

Micheál Martin stressed the interaction between the European Union, the United States, Canada, and United Kingdom in a broad Western front, a phrase oft-used in the last fortnight, but in a different sense to that which led to the Versailles peace talks of 1919 – from which an Irish delegation was turned away.

"My basic principle is that we should have unity of purpose on this, and we should move in unison," Mr Martin said, "because that has the greatest impact in terms of pressure on Russia. But again, we believe there will be some discussion around that."

The leaders will be joined today by Christine Lagarde of the European Central Bank (ECB) and Eurogroup president Paschal Donohoe to get an idea of the difficult road ahead for European economies, with sharp inflation spikes yet to come and a major doubt over medium-term food affordability and availability.

The Taoiseach is, meanwhile, keen to explore the question of "flexibility" on VAT, so that EU members might move in tandem on further fuel cost reductions – or allow individual member states to make adjustments. But solo runs have not been popular in Brussels and are specifically forbidden on such monetary matters.

VAT also does not apply on food, effectively, which is to say that it is "zero-rated" in official terms, so there is simply no scope for relief in this area.

"The key items for discussion will obviously be investment in defence and security across Europe, which many member states are reconsidering," Mr Martin said.

"But I think more strategically, one can see a much greater emphasis over the medium term in effectively reducing our dependencies on energy and food imports from outside the European Union itself."