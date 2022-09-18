War disaster means Russia is ‘no longer top dog’ for arms sales to Asia

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine may have sounded the death knell for its own arms sales to Asia — once one of its biggest weapons export markets.

Tighter sanctions and reputational damage over the quality of Russian weaponry are accelerating a downward spiral in defence sales to Asian nations, say analysts.

Last month, the Philippines said it had scrapped a $227.7m (€227m) deal for 16 Russian Mi-17 helicopters, over fears it would face Western sanctions, following the example of Indonesia, which abandoned plans to buy 11 Sukhoi Su-35 Flanker-E fighter aircraft last year.

The Philippines is considering an offer from the US to provide its own heavy-lift helicopters instead.

Last week reports suggested Vietnam — Russia’s biggest arms customer in south-east Asia — may further reduce ties in what underlines a long-term drop-off in sales.

“The days of Russia being top dog in south-east Asia are over. I think they were over even before the war, and I don’t think they’ll ever recover,” said Dr Ian Storey, at the ISEAS-Yusof Ishak Institute in Singapore.

Concerns about sanctions had been compounded by a “public relations disaster” over images of wrecked and abandoned military vehicles in Ukraine that “call into question the quality and reliability of Russian-manufactured military hardware”, he said.

The reputation of Russian manufactured jets — Moscow’s most lucrative defence export to Asia — took a major blow when one of its most advanced fighters, a fourth-generation-plus Su-35, was shot down by an anti-aircraft missile over Ukraine in April.

Last month, the head of Russia’s weapons export branch predicted revenue in 2022 was likely to total about $10.8bn — roughly 26pc lower than in 2021, despite pledges by Vladimir Putin to expand military co-operation with countries in Latin America, Asia and Africa.

And arms sales to Asia, particularly Vietnam and India, had already nosedived since Russia’s 2014 annexation of Crimea, owing to sanctions and concerns about Moscow’s ability to fulfil orders, according to the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute.

“The current war has accelerated those trends,” said Dr Storey.

For its part, the Russian defence industry is also facing a dilemma over whether to replace its own equipment losses on the battlefield, or to generate foreign currency earnings through defence exports.

