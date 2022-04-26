War crimes probe widens as UK says 15,000 Russian troops now dead

An elderly woman is carried on a stretcher before boarding a train in Pokrovsk, Ukraine, yesterday to flee the war. Photo: Leo Correa/AP

The International Criminal Court (ICC) is joining forces with European prosecutors who are investigating allegations of war crimes committed during Russia’s invasion of Ukraine as scrutiny grows over reports of rape, torture and mass killings carried out by Kremlin forces.

ICC prosecutor Karim Khan has signed an agreement with prosecutors’ offices from Lithuania, Poland and Ukraine, marking the tribunal’s first-ever participation in an investigative team, it was announced yesterday.

“With this agreement, parties are sending a clear message that all efforts will be undertaken to effectively gather evidence on core international crimes committed in Ukraine and bring those responsible to justice,” said Eurojust, the EU’s agency for criminal justice cooperation.

The news came as the British government said it believes 15,000 Russian troops have now been killed in Ukraine.

Defence Secretary Ben Wallace told MPs: “It is our assessment that approximately 15,000 Russian personnel have been killed during their offensive.

“Alongside the death toll are the equipment losses and in total a number of sources suggest that to date over 2,000 armoured vehicles have been destroyed or captured.”

With the conflict showing no sign of abating as it enters a third month, five railway stations in central and western Ukraine were bombed yesterday, with officials saying one railway worker had been killed and four injured.

Outside of Ukraine, Moscow said it was investigating the cause of a large fire at an oil depot in Russia’s southwestern city of Bryansk, less than 100 miles from the Ukrainian border. State news agency Tass reported that a series of blasts tore through the ministry of state security in the capital of Moldova’s pro-Russian breakaway region of Transnistria.

The ICC announcement follows a recent visit by Mr Khan to Ukraine in which he declared Ukraine a “crime scene” and said there are “reasonable grounds” to believe war crimes had been committed after hundreds of bodies were recovered in Bucha following the retreat of Russian troops.

The ICC last month opened a separate investigation into possible war crimes in Ukraine, following requests to do so by an “unprecedented number” of the court’s member states. The two probes will run separately.

Recent satellite imagery by US firm Maxar Technology appeared to show more than 200 mass graves near Mariupol, in southern Ukraine, where officials believe up to 9,000 people may have been buried by Russian troops.

Mariupol’s mayor, Vadym Boychenko, accused Vladimir Putin’s troops of burying citizens killed in an attempt to cover up their “military crimes”.

Russia has repeatedly denied targeting civilians.

Now in the second phase of its so-called “special military operation”, Russia has largely been focused on trying to take control of the east so Putin can create a land corridor with Crimea, which Russia annexed from Ukraine in 2014.