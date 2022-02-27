‘War crime’ – Ukraine preschool hit with cluster bombs, killing child and two adults sheltering inside, Amnesty says

Amnesty International has hit out at Russia after it says a preschool where people were taking shelter was targeted with deadly cluster munitions, killing a child and two adults and wounding another child.

The attack on the morning of February 25 appears to have been carried out by Russian forces, which were operating nearby, and which have a record of using widely-banned cluster munitions in populated areas, the human rights organisation said.

Amnesty International said it had confirmed that a 220mm Uragan rocket dropped cluster munitions on the Sonechko nursery and kindergarten in the town of Okhtyrka in Sumy Oblast, where local people were seeking safety from the fighting.

It said the strike may constitute a war crime.

Amnesty said last week that Russian forces have carried out indiscriminate attacks on civilian areas and strikes on protected buildings such as hospitals, constituting war crimes.

Vladimir Putin has claimed the invasion is a military operation which will target Ukraine’s military.

“There is no possible justification for dropping cluster munitions in populated areas, let alone near a school,” said Agnès Callamard, Secretary-General of Amnesty International. “This attack bears all the hallmarks of Russia’s use of this inherently indiscriminate and internationally-banned weapon, and shows flagrant disregard for civilian life.”

Amnesty said the strike violates the prohibition on indiscriminate attacks and damaged a school, a structure legally entitled to special protection. Cluster bombs are banned under the 2008 Convention on Cluster Munitions backed by 100 states but not Russia or Ukraine.

The organisation said drone video footage showed at least seven locations had been hit, with dead or injured civilians seen in the footage, along with pools of blood.

“While I was walking down [with] my wife, there were immediate explosions,” a man told a contact working with Amnesty International. “You see, everyone is covered with blood, everything. Look at it…[expletive], it kills me the fact it’s a kindergarten. What’s this they shoot at? At military objects? Where are those?”

Amnesty said Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS), like the 220mm Uragan rockets used in the attack, are unguided and notoriously inaccurate and scatter munitions over a wide are indiscriminately, and should never be used in civilian populated areas.

A logistics storage yard near the school may have been the intended target.

Amnesty said this is the fourth attack in this conflict that has struck a school that it had verified.

“It is stomach turning to see an indiscriminate attack on a nursery and kindergarten where civilians are seeking safe-haven. Plain and simple, this should be investigated as a war crime,” said Ms Callamard.

“As this human tragedy unfolds in Ukraine, any person who commits war crimes should be held individually accountable before the International Criminal Court (ICC) or another international criminal justice process at the national or international level. It is imperative that UN member states and the ICC urgently consider how to ensure the timely and effective collection and preservation of evidence of any crimes under international law committed in Ukraine.”

Russia and Ukraine are not parties to the ICC, but in 2015 Ukraine accepted the court’s jurisdiction over alleged crimes committed on its territory from 20 February 2014.

