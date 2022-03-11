| 7.5°C Dublin

War at a distance is hell when loved ones are living in terror

People cross a river as they flee Irpin, close to Kyiv, as Russia's bombardment of Ukrainian towns and cities continues. Photo: Reuters/Valentyn Ogirenko

People cross a river as they flee Irpin, close to Kyiv, as Russia's bombardment of Ukrainian towns and cities continues. Photo: Reuters/Valentyn Ogirenko

People cross a river as they flee Irpin, close to Kyiv, as Russia's bombardment of Ukrainian towns and cities continues. Photo: Reuters/Valentyn Ogirenko

People cross a river as they flee Irpin, close to Kyiv, as Russia's bombardment of Ukrainian towns and cities continues. Photo: Reuters/Valentyn Ogirenko

Tanya Lokot

It’s two weeks since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on February 24. The most recent invasion, that is – Russia has been occupying Ukrainian territory since the 2014 illegal occupation of Crimea and its seizing control of parts of Donetsk and Luhansk in the east of the country.

While most of the world has been in shock these past two weeks, Ukrainians have been experiencing Russian aggression for more than eight years. It has changed us in small but important ways.

