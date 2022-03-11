War at a distance is hell when loved ones are living in terror

It’s two weeks since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on February 24. The most recent invasion, that is – Russia has been occupying Ukrainian territory since the 2014 illegal occupation of Crimea and its seizing control of parts of Donetsk and Luhansk in the east of the country.

While most of the world has been in shock these past two weeks, Ukrainians have been experiencing Russian aggression for more than eight years. It has changed us in small but important ways.

Dublin is two hours behind Kyiv. At any moment of the day, I always know what time it is in Kyiv, where my parents are, especially now, when a nightly curfew is in place for Kyiv residents to ensure no one is on the streets between 8pm and 7am.

I text my parents every day. Sometimes they call me to say which shops are open and what they’ve been able to buy – milk, bread, no veggies today. Their world has narrowed to their apartment, with the wardrobe placed against the window in the living room to protect from possible debris in the event of a missile attack; the small underground shelter, unventilated and cold; and the street, where they venture out during the day when it’s safe.

Online, my world is teeming with information from Ukraine – countless news updates, evacuation train schedules, first-aid tips, videos of bombed buildings and destroyed military vehicles, air raid warning apps. I probably know more about the minute-to-minute war updates than some Ukrainians on the ground, especially those left without power or connectivity.

I share what I can with my parents, not wanting to overwhelm them. My mom shares some of the same stuff back. She says I shouldn’t worry, they’re fine, they’ve been through this before. In 2014, they had to escape Russian shelling of Luhansk on the last train out, leaving everything behind. They’ve lived in Kyiv ever since, adjusted to starting a new life, settled.

I carefully ask if they would consider leaving, evacuating to western Ukraine or even across the border, to Poland. They say they’re thinking about it, but it’s too risky – people travelling by car have been shot at by Russian forces and trains heading west are crammed full every day. I try to imagine how it would feel to leave everything behind again. It’s too painful to think about. We talk some more and agree they will keep thinking about their options.

At night, my parents can hear the air raid sirens and, occasionally, the booms of explosions and air defence. So far, their district has been spared, but no one knows where the missiles might land next. In Dublin, I get air raid alerts on my phone, and then watch the videos recorded by others of the booms, the explosions, the fires. Sleep is hard to come by as fear morphs into guilt into anger into helplessness.

War at a distance is hell. The first few nights after the invasion began, I texted my mom after each alert in the middle of the night, asking if they were seeking cover. She said they were and told me to go back to bed. I’ve stopped texting at night, and we only talk during the day. We discuss the destruction; we also share trivial updates and cat photos, both necessary.

I hate how normal this has become: the flood of news, the daily casualty counts, the check-ins with family and friends to make sure they’re alive. So much of the war is accessible to us from afar, yet the most important thing – making sure our loved ones are safe – is out of reach for now. Still, I can see the horrors, the destruction, albeit vicariously.

The burden of grief is heavy, but sharing it with fellow citizens on social media and in online messages is important as we bear witness to what Russia, the aggressor, is doing to our country and our people. Even more important is sharing in the hope of peace, of rebuilding and reconstruction.

Ukrainians have been changed by the war over the past eight years. The fabric of our society has been reconfigured to volunteer networks and collaboration, people helping others. These previously imperceptible changes are supporting Ukraine’s resistance to the war of aggression one day at a time and are visible to the rest of the world.

The unbearable weight of the war is made bearable by individual acts of bravery, kindness and empathy. However far we are from our homeland, whatever time zone we are in, every Ukrainian is doing something – fundraising for humanitarian needs, connecting people, comforting those hurt or displaced, speaking out on behalf of their country to build global solidarity. The distance is made negligible by our efforts. We remain Ukrainians as we work to make sure our country is still standing.

Every time I emerge from my smartphone-bound world of Ukraine’s war, I see signs of spring in Dublin. My mind remains in the streets of Kyiv, the roads to Mariupol, the steps of Donbas. I hope I – and thousands of other Ukrainians – get to hug my family soon. I hope spring comes for real, and with it, peace.

Tanya Lokot is Associate Professor in Digital Media and Society at the School of Communications, DCU