Potentially the most dangerous ground war in Europe since World War Two is currently waging in Ukraine and Irish people have sought to lend a hand in any way possible to ease the human suffering experienced.

Thousands have died, hundreds of thousands of refugees are pouring into Europe and many more are internally displaced.

Rallies in protest of the Russian invasion have been held across Ireland, vigils for those who have lost their lives in the early days of the conflict have taken place and people are offering space in their homes to incoming Ukrainian refugees.

Irish businesses - some owned by Ukrainians - have also become involved and are pledging donations from revenue towards charities working to ease the humanitarian crisis in the weeks and months ahead.

More than €1.4m has already been donated to the Irish Red Cross for Ukraine through its charitable partnership with payment platform Revolut.

Independent.ie has compiled a list of ways that people can donate or help various causes attached to the effort to ease suffering in Ukraine

(This list will be updated as more donation streams become known)

Irish Red Cross & Revolut

As mentioned above, the Irish Red Cross has teamed up with Revolut to allow donations straight to the charity, as they work to provide essentials such as medical equipment, food and water. More than €1.4m has been donated thus far. The Red Cross have asked people to make monetary donations rather than physical goods as it is difficult to get them across the border into Ukraine at the moment.

The war in Ukraine poses an “immediate threat” to the lives of 7.5m children, UNICEF have said. The charity said that €75 can provide 12,500 water purification tablets to ensure children have access to safe clean drinking water, €100 can supply thermal fleece blankets to protect 16 children at risk in emergency situations or harsh winter conditions and €250 can provide 6 first aid kits to help families in need of urgent medical care. Donations can be made here.

The UN’s Refugee Agency is also accepting donations through its website as its commissioner Filippo Grandi has stated that the “humanitarian consequences on civilians of this conflict will be devastating”. The UNHCR estimates that already more than 500,000 people have fled Ukraine, with many more internally displaced after just six days of war.

The homeless charity is working with a sister charity in Ukraine to provide assistance to those internally displaced and to refugees. Donations to this charity, of which immunologist Luke O’Neill is now ambassador, can be made directly to their website.

A Ukrainian charity which gives psychological support to children who suffer as a result of war in Ukraine. The charity has been active in Eastern Ukraine for seven years. The group’s website is open to donations.

Airbnb

Those in Ireland who owns Airbnb’s can offer them to Ukrianians in need of refuge for free but donations can also be made here that will cover the costs of stays in Airbnbs across Europe for refugees of the conflict.

This is Ukraine's largest kennel and cattery with more than 3,000 animals and will be in need of donations to support the many animals that will be displaced from their owners as conflict rages on. Donations can be made here.

Grassroots donations

A number of businesses across the country are accepting donations of items like clothes, blankets, medicine and nappies which will be brought to Poland via truck.

Green Speed couriers have organised the run to Poland and drop off points for donations are: 40 Landsdowne Village, Sandymount, (Contact number: 0872474317) or the Green Speed Head office, Unit 3, Park West drive, O'Casey Avenue, Dublin 12, D12XH68.

Donabate Portrane Community Centre will also be accepting donations from March 1 of all non-perishable food stuffs, toiletries, blankets, sleeping bags, clothes and shoes, women’s hygiene products and toys and colouring books for children.

Check in with a local councillor to find out your nearest drop-off point.

Crypto

If you are one of the tens of thousands of Irish people that own cryptocurrency, donations can be made to various wallets held by the Ukrainian government and a nonprofit Come Back Alive, based in Kyiv. More than €20m has been donated in cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin, Ethereum and Tether so far.