| 0.4°C Dublin

Close

Wagner, the private army leading the assault on Ukraine, has registered as a company

Yevgeny Prigozhin has for years denied founding and bankrolling Wagner. Photo: Mikhail Svetlov Expand

Close

Yevgeny Prigozhin has for years denied founding and bankrolling Wagner. Photo: Mikhail Svetlov

Yevgeny Prigozhin has for years denied founding and bankrolling Wagner. Photo: Mikhail Svetlov

Yevgeny Prigozhin has for years denied founding and bankrolling Wagner. Photo: Mikhail Svetlov

Nataliya Vasilyeva

Wagner, the once-shadowy Russian militia that now plays a leading role in the Ukraine war, has registered as a legal entity for the first time, posing as a management consultancy.

Yevgeny Prigozhin, a businessman and former petty criminal, has for years denied founding and bankrolling Wagner, since setting up the private mercenaries for action in Syria’s civil war.

Telegraph Media Group Limited [2022]

Related topics

More On Russia

Most Watched

Privacy