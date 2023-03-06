| 5°C Dublin

Wagner leader warns of Russian ammunition shortage as troops fight with shovels

Ukrainian forces prepare to withdraw in Bahkmut

Yevgeny Prigozhin, founder of Russia's Wagner mercenary force, speaks in a video believed to have been shot in Ukraine Expand

James Kilner

Russian troops are facing a shortage of ammunition that could lead to its frontline offensive in Ukraine crumbling, Wagner paramilitary leader Yevgeny Prigozhin has warned.

The UK Ministry of Defence said yesterday that Russian soldiers were being sent into “brutal” hand-to-hand combat armed only with shovels.

