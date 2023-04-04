Wagner leader ‘claims’ Bakhmut in tribute to murdered nationalist

Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin raised a flag in Bakhmut in tribute to the assassinated Russian military blogger, as he claimed “victory” over the Ukrainian city.

In a video posted on Telegram on Sunday, he claimed a Russian flag emblazoned with the words “good memory to Vladlen Tatarsky” was hoisted above the city – referring to the ultra-nationalist war correspondent, fighter and propagandist who was killed in St Petersburg.

“This is the city administration building and this is the Russian flag. This is for Tatarsky, his good memory,” he said in a grainy video shot on a camera with night-vision equipment.

Tatarsky, who was killed in an explosion at a cafe in St Petersburg on Sunday, was reportedly a loyal associate of the outspoken Prigozhin, the mercenary group’s outspoken leader. Prigozhin is believed to have previously owned the cafe where Tatarsky was killed. It is not clear if he still does.

Some commentators have speculated that Tatarsky may have been killed as a warning to Prigozhin.

In the video, Prigozhin also claimed that from a “legal” point of view, Bakhmut had been captured by Russia.

The Russian defence ministry, however, did not report any advances by its forces in Bakhmut in a daily briefing on the offensive. Ukraine said that Russian forces were “very far” from capturing the eastern town.

Serhiy Cherevaty, a spokesman for Ukraine’s eastern military command, said it was unclear where Russian forces had raised their flag and that they had falsely claimed to have captured the city.

“They raised the flag over some kind of toilet. They attached it to the side of who knows what, hung their rag and said they had captured the city. Well good, let them think they’ve taken it,” he said.

He added: “There are battles around the building of [Bakhmut’s] city council. They haven’t captured anything in a legal sense.

“Bakhmut is Ukrainian and they have not captured anything and are very far from doing that, to put it mildly.”

Bakhmut has been the scene of one of the bloodiest battles of the war, now in its second year, with huge casualties on both sides and much of the eastern city destroyed by bombardments.

Last week, America’s top general said the eastern city had become a “slaughter-fest for the Russians” and that Vladimir Putin’s forces were getting “hammered” by Ukraine.

In his nightly video address on Sunday, Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky thanked soldiers fighting in Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Maryinka. “Especially Bakhmut. It is especially hot there,” he said.