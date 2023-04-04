| 5.1°C Dublin

Wagner leader ‘claims’ Bakhmut in tribute to murdered nationalist

Wagner mercenary force leader Yevgeny Prigozhin says his forces have taken the Ukrainian city of Bakhmut. Photo: Via Reuters Expand

Wagner mercenary force leader Yevgeny Prigozhin says his forces have taken the Ukrainian city of Bakhmut. Photo: Via Reuters

Maighna Nanu

Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin raised a flag in Bakhmut in tribute to the assassinated Russian military blogger, as he claimed “victory” over the Ukrainian city.

In a video posted on Telegram on Sunday, he claimed a Russian flag emblazoned with the words “good memory to Vladlen Tatarsky” was hoisted above the city – referring to the ultra-nationalist war correspondent, fighter and propagandist who was killed in St Petersburg.

