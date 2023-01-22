| 8.9°C Dublin

Wagner group, newly declared a ‘transnational criminal organisation’, vows to return Ukrainian bodies to Kyiv

Yevgeny Prigozhin, leader of the Wagner group of mercenaries Expand

Lolita C Baldor

The private Russian military group Wagner has said it will send the bodies of Ukrainian soldiers killed in fighting around the town of Soledar to territory held by Ukraine, a website linked to the group’s founder Yevgeny Prigozhin reported yesterday.

The US last week designated the Wagner group a "transnational criminal organisation". The mercenary group has about 50,000 fighters in Ukraine, 80pc of them drawn from Russian prisons.

