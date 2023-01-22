Wagner group, newly declared a ‘transnational criminal organisation’, vows to return Ukrainian bodies to Kyiv

The private Russian military group Wagner has said it will send the bodies of Ukrainian soldiers killed in fighting around the town of Soledar to territory held by Ukraine, a website linked to the group’s founder Yevgeny Prigozhin reported yesterday.

The US last week designated the Wagner group a "transnational criminal organisation". The mercenary group has about 50,000 fighters in Ukraine, 80pc of them drawn from Russian prisons.

On January 11 Wagner said it had captured Soledar, and Russian-installed authorities in Ukraine’s eastern Donetsk region said last week that they were in control of the salt-mining town, where intense fighting has taken place.

Yestyerday’s report said Wagner would send the bodies to Ukrainian-held territory in four or five convoys totalling about 20 trucks. They did not say how many bodies would be returned, but said Ukraine’s forces had suffered heavy losses.

It said Prigozhin had made clear that soldiers’ bodies should be returned to Ukraine in a “dignified” way, but gave no further details.

Ukrainian authorities said during the fight for Soledar that Russian forces sustained heavy losses.

Prigozhin, who previously shunned the public spotlight and denied connections to Wagner, admitted in September that he founded the mercenary army, which has played a major role in the conflict. He has described Wagner as a fully independent force with its own aircraft, tanks, rockets and artillery.

A former US Navy SEAL was killed last week in Ukraine, American officials said Friday. They said he was not fighting in an official capacity.

Daniel W Swift is a former member of the navy special unit who is listed in official records as having deserted in March 2019. The US did not provide further information about his military record, but said: “We cannot speculate as to why the former sailor was in Ukraine.”

They said Swift was killed on Wednesday. At least five other Americans are known to have died fighting in Ukraine. The US discourages Americans from going to fight for Ukraine, citing concerns that they may be captured by Russian forces and held hostage.

At least 6,000 people contacted the Ukrainian embassy in Washington during the opening weeks of the war, seeking information about how to volunteer. Half the potential volunteers were quickly rejected.

Speaking last year, Leo Varadkar said he wouldn’t advise any Irish people to travel to Ukraine.

"It is a country at war and a very dangerous place. But I do respect the fact that some people will make that decision,” he said.

Mr Varadkar was speaking in October to offer condolences to the family of 23-year-old Dunboyne native Rory Mason, who is so far the only Irishman known to have been killed in the defence of Ukraine.

Mr Mason was reportedly seen along with two other Irish men in Kyiv last August, preparing for deployment to Bakhmut in the eastern Donbas region. It is a theatre of war where the Wagner group are deeply involved.