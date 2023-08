A man holds flowers at a makeshift memorial near an office associated with the founder of the Wagner Group, Yevgeny Prigozhin, in Saint Petersburg in Russia. Photo: REUTERS/Anastasia Barashkova

It is not surprising that Russian authorities have declared Yevgeny Prigozhin dead. Given the attempted mutiny he led with his Wagner mercenary group against Moscow, the assumption was that he may not be long for this world.