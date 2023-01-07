| 7.2°C Dublin

Wagner chief wants Bakhmut ‘for its salt mines’

Yevgeny Prigozhin is a close ally of Vladimir Putin. Photo: Mikhail Svetlov/Getty Expand

James Kilner

Yevgeny Prigozhin, head of the Kremlin’s Wagner mercenary group, is “obsessed” with capturing valuable salt and gypsum deposits near Bakhmut, the US has said, fueling vicious fighting.

According to White House officials, thousands of soldiers on both sides have now died in the town in Ukraine’s eastern Donbas region because Mr Prigozhin wants to capture mines for “monetary motives”.

