Wagner chief claims his forces have taken ‘legal’ control of Bakhmut after months of fierce fighting

  • Wagner's Prigozhin says his forces have raised flag in Bakhmut
  • Ukrainian officials say defenders still fighting
  • Russia to move tactical nuclear weapons to Belarus' west
Yevgeny Prigozhin, head of the Wagner mercenary group, posted a video on Telegram Expand

Nick Starkov

Fighting around the eastern Ukrainian city of Bakhmut remained "particularly hot", President Volodymyr Zelensky said, giving no indication the city had finally fallen to Russia as claimed by the founder of the Wagner mercenary force.

Yevgeny Prigozhin said his troops, involved in a months-long effort to encircle and capture the bombed-out city, had raised a Russian flag on its administrative building.

