Wagner boss blames heavy losses on ‘elite’ Kremlin officials

The boss of the Wagner Group has claimed his mercenaries in Ukraine are suffering twice as many casualties as necessary because elite Kremlin figures are blocking ammunition deliveries to punish him.

Yevgenny Prigozhin accused the unnamed officials of “directly working for the enemy” in an emotional and occasionally foul-mouthed tirade exposing tensions at the top of Vladimir Putin’s war machine.

In a seven-minute audio message published by his press service, the catering-tycoon-turned-warlord said he had been reduced to calling in favours from contacts in the military to get his men the ammunition they needed.

“The s--- is boiling, blood is churning but the question of ammunition supply is still not resolved,” he said.

“I know exactly where the warehouses are, the number of the store, the number of the boxes.

“But I’m unable to solve this problem despite all my connections and contacts.”

People he asked for help “raise their eyebrows and point upwards with a finger and say ‘you know, Yevgenny Viktorovich, you have complicated relations there... so you have to go and apologise and obey, and then your fighters will get ammunition.’

“Apologise to who? Obey who?” he ranted.

“Those who interfere with us trying to win this war are absolutely, directly working for the enemy.”

He did not name the officials who he said were “eating breakfast, lunch and dinner off golden plates” and sending their relatives on holiday to Dubai, a popular destination for the Russian elite.

But the reference to Dubai appeared to be a jab at Sergei Shoigu, the Russian minister of defence, whose daughter Ksenia was photographed enjoying New Year celebrations there.

Before Russia’s all-out invasion of Ukraine a year ago, Mr Prigozhin was a shadowy figure who denied any connection to the Wagner mercenary group.

Since the war began he has cultivated a public profile as a go-getting war leader who can take on jobs the regular military is too soft or incompetent to handle.

He championed recruiting prisoners to fight. As his profile grew he indulged in increasingly public and fractious clashes with Mr Shoigu and his generals.

In January, he and the ministry of defence engaged in a briefing war over the battle for Soledar, with both sides claiming sole credit and belittling the others’ involvement in a costly but eventually successful attack on the Donbas town.

The White House said last week that the Wagner Group had suffered more than 30,000 casualties since Russia’s invasion, with about 9,000 of those killed in action.

Some 90pc of those killed in Ukraine since December were convicts, it said.

Mr Prigozhin said there was never a problem with ammunition supply under General Sergei Surovikin, who commanded Russian forces in Ukraine between October and January.

Gen Surovikin had presided over a successful retreat from Kherson.

But his strategy of bombing Ukrainian power infrastructure had failed to break civilian morale or military resistance.

His replacement last month by General Valery Gerasimov, the chief of the general staff, was seen as an attempt by Mr Shoigu to reassert his authority. (© Telegraph Media Group Ltd 2023)