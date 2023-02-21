| 8.8°C Dublin

‘Voters can vote me out if they want, I’m still dancing’ – Sanna Marin refuses to change party lifestyle

Finland PM faces tight run race ahead of elections

Polls show Sanna Marin is the most popular Finnish prime minister in 30 years, but her party is not guaranteed to return to office. Photo: AP Expand

Polls show Sanna Marin is the most popular Finnish prime minister in 30 years, but her party is not guaranteed to return to office. Photo: AP

James Crisp

Finns can vote their prime minister out of office because of leaked videos of her partying “if they want”, Sanna Marin has said.

The political leader, dubbed the “coolest prime minister in the world” by German tabloid Bild, said she was “still dancing” and drinking, despite a “frenzy” over the footage that forced her to deny taking illegal drugs last year.

