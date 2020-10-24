Voracious mutant crayfish pose ecological threat to historic cemetery

Banned: Marbled crayfish are believed to have been cloned in the 1990s

Self-cloning mutant crayfish created in experimental breeding programmes have invaded a Belgian cemetery.

Hundreds of the duplicating crustaceans, which can dig down to up to a metre, pose a deadly threat to local biodiversity after colonising a historic Antwerp graveyard.

"It's impossible to round up all of them. It's like trying to empty the ocean with a thimble," said Kevin Scheers of the Flemish Institute for Nature and Woodland Research.

Marbled crayfish, which travel across land and water at night and eat whatever they can, do not occur in nature and are banned by the European Union.

The freshwater beasts, which are about 10cm long and terrifyingly voracious, are thought to have been bred by unscrupulous German pet traders in the 1990s.

They are similar to the slough crayfish found in Florida but are parthenogenetic, which means they reproduce asexually. All their offspring are genetically identical females. The mutation, which occurred about 25 years ago, means populations can spring up rapidly from just a single crayfish.

In 2018 scientists established the global marbled crayfish population was descended from a single female and did not need males to reproduce.

The EU banned possession and release of the crayfish in 2014 but it is impossible to trace the owners because all of the crayfish are genetically exactly the same.

The crayfish have taken root in the pools and streams of the Schoonselhof Cemetery in Antwerp, which is known as the Flemish city's Père Lachaise, thanks to its similarities to the famous Paris graveyard.

The beasts, which are the only known decapod crustaceans to solo-reproduce, have already been spotted in Antwerp and in Leuven, another city in Flanders. (© Daily Telegraph, London)

