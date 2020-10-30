| 11.3°C Dublin

Volunteers arriving from across the globe to join the bitter fight for disputed region

An Armenian military volunteer undergoes combat training at a camp, in the course of the conflict against Azerbaijan's armed forces over the region of Nagorno-Karabakh, in Yerevan, Armenia. Photo: Reuters/Gleb Garanich Expand

An Armenian military volunteer undergoes combat training at a camp, in the course of the conflict against Azerbaijan's armed forces over the region of Nagorno-Karabakh, in Yerevan, Armenia. Photo: Reuters/Gleb Garanich

Maria Tsvetkova

WHEN conflict broke out in Nagorno-Karabakh last month, Aghasi Asatryan was thousands of kilometres away in Germany, embarking on a career as an IT specialist.

The 29-year-old Armenian national immediately applied to take some time off, citing a family matter, and flew back to Yerevan, his home town. On a hillside above the Armenian capital, he began combat training at a camp founded by veterans of a previous war in Nagorno-Karabakh, a mountainous enclave controlled by ethnic Armenians but internationally recognised as part of Azerbaijan.