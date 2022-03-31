Volunteer working 18-hour shifts and walking 28km a day to provide aid to refugees

Quinzil Du Plessis has travelled to the Polish-Ukrainian border from his home in county Louth

A volunteer on the Polish-Ukrainian border has described how he works gruelling 18-hour shifts, walking up to 28 kilometres a day in order to provide humanitarian aid to fleeing refugees.

Quinzil Du Plessis (48) is originally from South Africa but has been living in county Louth for the last 24 years.

After discussing the matter with his wife and child, he made the decision to spend 10 days on the Medyka Polish border. He felt compelled to do so after watching the humanitarian crisis unfold on news reports.

“I’m averaging 25 to 28 kilometres a day walking and everyone is doing 16 to 18-hour shifts here,” he said.

“Volunteers are cooking meals, providing medical care and giving out welcome packs with little things like chocolate bars, juice, toothpaste and toothbrushes and shampoo.

“People have been so generous. It’s not cheap rubbish, but the best of brands that people have sent over.

“Although there are lots of charities here, there is a centralised distribution centre. I even saw boxes of Tayto and King crisps here which came from Ireland, so I felt a bit of nostalgia there.

“It was minus 12 the other night and people were still coming in through the midnight hours. It was very sad to see children and people in wheelchairs struggling in that cold.

“This new town has just arisen from nowhere with caravans and tents all around the place, but [in the main] people are just so generous. There are even people playing the bagpipes and piano here to keep spirits up.”

Mr Du Plessis, a whiskey maker living in the Cooley Peninsula, has seen young men who didn’t want to be involved in the war being turned back at the border.

“There are a number of young guys being stopped at the border who obviously don’t want to get involved and are trying to get through, but they are being turned around,” he said.

“What I’ve also been seeing, which is sad, is mothers who have come across the border and handed their children over to relatives before going back into the Ukraine to look after frail relatives or parents.

“Some people have come over and decided to go back themselves because they weren’t happy with the situation.”

He said of his decision to volunteer: “I was saddened to see what was going on in the news so, after talking to my wife and children, I decided to spend ten days here as a volunteer.

“I’m working with international charity Humanity First at Medyka. We have just established a first aid triage centre on the Ukrainian side of the border where medical people can now provide care to those crossing the border into Poland.

“Poland is doing an unbelievable job. There are multiple scores of policemen and firemen walking miles between the long border crossing and carrying kids back.”

There is, however, a sinister element rearing its head at the border camp.

“There is a centralised depot for people which is being controlled by the military and police now because there has been a bit of human trafficking going on here also,” he told LMFM’s Late Lunch programme.

“Various unscrupulous people have tried to get involved and take people, so now you can’t get on to a bus or anything without being properly verified.”