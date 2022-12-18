| 4.8°C Dublin

Volodymyr Zelensky urges Rishi Sunak not to cut UK military aid to Ukraine

Ukraine president Volodymyr Zelensky and UK prime minister Rishi Sunak in Kyiv in November Expand

Danielle Sheridan and Tony Diver

Volodymyr Zelensky has told Rishi Sunak that Ukraine “needs” him and the UK’s military power — amid fears that UK aid for the defence of Ukraine could decline, after Downing Street commissioned a ‘progress report’ on the war.

BBC’s Newsnight said senior figures in Whitehall fear Sunak may pivot to an overly cautious approach to the war in Ukraine, after he requested a data-driven audit on the UK’s military contributions.

