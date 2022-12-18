Volodymyr Zelensky urges Rishi Sunak not to cut UK military aid to Ukraine

Volodymyr Zelensky has told Rishi Sunak that Ukraine “needs” him and the UK’s military power — amid fears that UK aid for the defence of Ukraine could decline, after Downing Street commissioned a ‘progress report’ on the war.

BBC’s Newsnight said senior figures in Whitehall fear Sunak may pivot to an overly cautious approach to the war in Ukraine, after he requested a data-driven audit on the UK’s military contributions.

A source said Zelensky had “sensed what was going on” — and appealed to his UK counterpart to maintain their support for Ukraine. “He has been talking to Rishi,” they added. “He is trying to inspire him, saying the UK are the great liberators, the great fighters. We need you.”

Downing Street hit back at the claims, with a source saying Sunak’s “support for Ukraine is unwavering and it is not true that he is taking a more cautious approach”.

Defence sources stressed “he isn’t going soft at all”, and said there was a difference between taking briefings and “going soft”.

Whitehall sources have likened the exercise to a “Goldman Sachs dashboard” examination of the war and how UK military supplies are used.

They told the BBC: “Wars aren’t won by dashboards. Wars are won on instinct. At the start of this it was Boris Johnson sitting down and saying: ‘Let’s just go for this.’ So Rishi needs to channel his inner Boris on foreign policy — though not of course on anything else.”

The data-driven assessment is intended to assess the progress of the war and the significance of the UK’s military contributions.

The source said: “This is about looking at what we have put in, what we have got out.”

Last month Sunak visited Ukraine and tweeted: “Britain knows what it means to fight for freedom. We are with you all the way.”

During the visit he announced a new £50m (€57m) air defence package to counter Russian attacks.

Sunak used his appearance at the G20 to join other Western leaders in condemning Putin’s invasion.